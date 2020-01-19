advertisement

When voters take part in the election on February 8, they have to deal with government formation, among other things, after their votes have been cast and counted.

Fianna Fáil’s departure from her one-party government mantra after the 1989 general election paved the way for government formation with the PDs, Labor, and the Greens in the following two decades. The government led by Fianna Fáil, who led coalitions of different parties after each election, seemed inherently plausible.

Since he took office in 1932, there has been a remarkable match in the voting of Fianna Fáil. Literally 40 percent of the first preference votes were guaranteed with every election it participated in. In 1938 and 1977 it even reached twice more than 50 percent. When she joined the coalition in 1992 and 1997, her vote quota was just over 39 percent.

In every election from 1932, when it first came into government, it was the most successful political machine in Western Europe until its implosion in 2011 with the highest number of votes.

The economic crash has changed everything. It was precisely because of Fianna Fáil’s collapse that 2011 was the third most common election in post-war European democracies.

There have been very few opinion polls … that showed Fianna Fáil well before Fine Gael

After the first week of the campaign, many experts are very optimistic about Fianna Fáil’s chances of returning to the glory years. It is against bookmakers to win most seats, and many predict that the 60-seat mark will be exceeded. Less than a decade after voters fled, the government’s holy grail for Irish doomed soldiers appears to be within reach.

Nevertheless, there were very few opinion polls last year in which Fianna Fáil was well ahead of Fine Gael. In most of the polls, Fine Gael was ahead or the parties were fairly even. It is clear that this campaign, perhaps more than any other in the history of the state, will be decisive for the outcome.

For the first time since the 2007 parliamentary elections, there is clear competition about which of the two main parties will win the most seats and who will act as chairman. If you win the most seats, put either Leo Varadkar or Micheál Martin in the driver’s seat to form the next government.

The main question is how to get there. There are three routes; an overall majority, a coalition with one or more parties, or a minority government supported by a trust and supply agreement.

The first option is impossible.

The second option carries serious risks for both parties and their potential partners.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael need at least 55 seats to form a coalition government. This leaves 25 seats among the coalition partners to reach the magic number of 80 for a Dáil majority.

There are several scenarios in which this can happen:

A grand coalition between the two parties that have led every government in the history of the state. There is practically no chance of it. While Enda Kenny Micheál Martin offered this option during the 2016 government negotiations, Fianna Fáil never took it very seriously. In the meantime, nothing has changed to make this a realistic perspective. Both main parties merge with Sinn Féin. It is difficult to see this happen because both Varadkar and Martin have vehemently acted against it. It is also extremely unlikely that either party could get them for approval through a special ardfheis or other such meeting of grassroots activists. And then there is no guarantee that Sinn Féin could get it through an ardfheis of their own party members; A coalition between one of the main parties, the Greens and the Labor Party. This was the option Finian McGrath allegedly put forward when he said goodbye to the Dáil, for which he was accused of infidelity by his Independent Alliance colleague, John Halligan. Such a coalition option might not even have the numbers for 80 and may have to include the Social Democrats and some independents.

There are several problems with this option. The bigger the coalition hydra, the harder it is to form and stay together. Three coalitions worked from 1994 to 1997 between Fine Gael, Labor and the Democratic Left and from 2007 to 2011 between Fianna Fáil, the Greens and the PDs.

It is noteworthy that two of these parties no longer exist, while the other two Labor parties were very badly damaged by their participation in the government in 2011-16 and the Greens hardly survived their ruling party congress.

If history has taught us anything about electoral politics since Fianna Fáil took over the coalition, smaller parties should adopt the mantra of reservation. It may turn out that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have no coalition dance partners when it comes to forming a government.

Brexit was the glue that held the last government together

Although it is reasonable to call Eamon Ryan and Brendan Howlin desperate members of the government, there is no guarantee that they will be able to persuade their colleagues and activists to join the coalition given the recent dark history of both incumbent parties.

This leaves the third possibility for one of the main parties to lead a government of trust and minority with the support of the other party. Brexit was the glue that held the last government together. It is difficult to see that such an agreement takes as long.

In this context, there is a great possibility of a return to the instability of the early 1980s, when three elections were held in eighteen months. Voters should remember this when they cast their ballots.

Gary Murphy is a professor of politics at Dublin City University.

