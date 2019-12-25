advertisement

An attorney for Lev Parnas, an aide to US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has been charged with campaign financing violations, has sought to step down as an adviser because of Parnas’ inability to pay both attorneys. according to a file made on Christmas Eve

“Since joining my filing, Mr. Parnas’s apparent ability to fund his defense has diminished,” Attorney Edward MacMahon Jr. said in a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan.

“This would represent a significant difficulty for Mr Parnas to continue to be represented by two lawyers in the case,” MacMahon said, adding that Parnas had accepted his request to withdraw.

New York-based criminal defense lawyer Joseph Bondy, Parna’s other lawyer, will continue to represent him, according to the filing.

Parnas, a US-born citizen of Ukraine, has been accused, along with another Florida businessman, of Belarusian descent Igor Fruman, of illegally funding money before a pro-Trump election committee and other politicians. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani has said that Parnas and Fruman assisted him in investigating Trump’s Democratic political rival Joe Biden and Biden’s Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian power company.

The decision to withdraw MacMahon was made in the best interest of Parna and MacMahon, Bondy said in a tweet https://twitter.com/josephabondy/status/1209602470613311489?s=20.

“The legal strategy has not changed and Mr Parnas remains committed to providing his evidence and testimony to Congress,” Bondy said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)

