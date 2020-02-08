advertisement

The academy announced that it would announce an opening date for the academy’s long-awaited, much belated Museum of Cinema Films “very, very soon” (perhaps during the Oscar exhibition?) The building on Friday in which we almost completed many of them Have seen spaces that will eventually contain exhibits on film history. This is what it looks like now, along with some plans and renderings of what it will look like.

A plan for the museum shows two theaters, three floors of exhibition space and a room for special occasions on the top floor.

The cylinder in front of the Streamline Moderne building from 1939, which was formerly the history of the May Co. department, is covered with 350,000 square inch gold tiles. Two thirds of them have been restored and the other third replaced with new tiles from the original manufacturer.

In the lobby, which is shown in the rendering of an artist, there is a gift shop, a restaurant and the Spielberg Family Gallery.

The current state of the lobby, the interior of which retains an industrial flair, is illuminated and tested in color.

There is a restaurant on the right side of the lobby, seen from a landing on the second floor.

One floor below the lobby is the Ted Mann Theater with 280 seats. The Shirley Temple Education Studio will also be in this area.

The second floor will contain part of the core collection of exhibits, which will change approximately once a year.

The third floor with exhibition rooms that are not yet visible (they are located on the left behind the wall) will contain more of the core collection as well as exhibits that were co-curated by filmmakers.

The David Geffen Theater, which can be seen in the representation of this artist, has space for 1,000 people and is intended for film premieres, film screenings and events.

Most seats are currently installed in the theater, but some have been removed due to the special needs of the January 13 Oscar nomination that took place in the building.

The projection equipment in the theater offers space for everything from the latest digital technology to old nitrate prints.

In a “function room” on the top floor there is currently a large Oscar statue wrapped in plastic.

The dome above Dolby Family Terrace consists of 1,500 glass panes from Austria, which are held by steel from the Czech Republic.

One item that is guaranteed to be on display in the museum: The Wizard of Oz ruby ​​shoes that were released the same year that the May Co. building opened.

