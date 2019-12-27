advertisement

The billionaire media mogulin, philanthropist and actress Oprah Winfrey also happens to be a real estate magnate.

The media queen has bought and sold many properties over the years. But we did some digging and it turned out that this was just the tip of the iceberg from Winfrey’s holdings.

When it comes to real estate, Winfrey has so many favorite things.

The result is a huge real estate portfolio. Let’s break down the list of houses that she buys, sells, and currently holds.

‘The Promised Land’

Despite having coast-to-coast homes, Winfrey’s primary residence is in Montecito, California, a coastal community near Santa Barbara. It is almost two hours (with traffic) northwest of Hollywood.

To get a feel for how exclusive Montecito is, the median list price of a home in the city is $ 2.3 million. There are currently a few dozen homes on the market with asking prices in excess of $ 10 million.

In 2001, Winfrey moved to the neighborhood with the purchase of a place she called “The Promised Land” for $ 50 million.

The huge neo-Georgian property comprises six bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and a 3,136 m² house on more than 40 hectares.

The beautiful complex with a view of the mountains and the sea includes a pool, stables, landscaped gardens, their lush vegetable gardens and a pond.

Other features include a tea house, an “upscale outbuilding” and more than 600 green rose bushes.

Winfrey continues to expand her Montecito masterpiece. For $ 28.85 million, she added another 23.26 acres in 2015.

Most recently, she secured her neighbor Jeff Bridges’ long-term retreat for $ 6.85 million, bringing her total acreage to nearly 70 acres.

Aloha, Hawaii

Winfrey is said to own extensive properties in Hawaii, but the details are clearest for her farmhouse on the island of Maui.

Winfrey’s romance with Maui began in 2003 when she acquired two plots of land in the Kula community on Valley Isle that totaled $ 5.3 million over 23 acres.

Each of these lots contains several buildings.

This purchase appears to have included a boutique bed and breakfast. So it seems like she always expected to welcome guests to her tropical paradise.

According to O Magazine, Winfrey has continued to source property in the area for a total of over $ 40 million and 163 hectares. In this video, Winfrey drove around Ralph Lauren on an off-road vehicle she provided. She spotted the ATVs on his ranch.

It is even rumored that she built a secret road to her property to facilitate access to the more populous parts of Maui.

In addition to her kula holdings, she bought over 60 acres in the Hana region in 2005.

The Winfrey (windy) city

“The Oprah Winfrey Show” was broadcast from Chicago from 1986 to 2011.

On the way, Winfrey found some real estate in Illinois. But with the end of the long show in the Windy City, Winfrey also seems to have moved away from her real estate here.

In the 1990s, she bought four condominiums on the 56th and 57th floors of a luxurious high-rise building with the idea of ​​converting them into a duplex. The 900 m² property was sold in 2015 for USD 4.6 million.

She also has a three-bedroom apartment above the Four Seasons Hotel, which she bought in 1994 for $ 100,000. The high-end house was sold in 2015 for $ 1.275 million.

She also applied for three residential units in a historic downtown building known as Acorn Lofts.

In 2013, she sold three of the living / work spaces, one for $ 675,000, another for $ 507,000, and a third for $ 875,000. For an idea of ​​what the lofts look like, there is currently a unit on the market (not affiliated with Winfrey) for $ 1.6 million.

She also sold a humble colonial style in Elmwood Park, IL, for $ 375,000 in 2018.

She was also seen picking up homes in Tennessee, Illinois and Indiana. It is believed that most of these homes are inhabited by members of their family.

Short vacation in the mountains

Oprah also has a hiding place in cold weather. She bought 66 acres in coveted Mountain Village, Colorado, in 2014, for $ 10,850,000.

Apparently, she had a customs house built on the property, which lies above the ski town of Telluride.

But during construction, she is said to have bought a “temporary” home to oversee the construction: a high-tech mansion in Telluride for $ 13.7 million.

The contemporary construction offers absolute privacy and direct access to the hiking trail.

There is a treetop lookout tower, a fully functional funicular and a glass and steel bridge across the large area.

Georgia in mind

Since then, the 65-year-old has sold some purchases.

In 2008 Winfrey sold a 450 m² penthouse on the 39th floor for USD 1.8 million.

It was not clear if she had ever used the place for herself. She made a small profit on the property she bought in 2003 for $ 1,515,000.

She also had a 5-acre, 1.6-acre home in Douglasville, GA that she bought in 2005 for $ 825,000. This five bedroom suburban home was given to a happy person in 2011.

Island life

In the late 1990s, Oprah had a conflict with life in Florida. She retired to the ultra-exclusive fishing island as a winter refugee and grabbed several condos in the private island paradise, which is known to have one of the highest per capita incomes in the country.

Since then, however, she has let go of her Florida homes, all of which were sold in the early 2000s. Many of them were smaller one to four bedroom apartments and seemed to be for their followers and friends.

Her 575 m² penthouse was sold in 2001 for $ 6.5 million. At that time, the sales price was considered “unknown”. That seems strange now – the same penthouse recently changed hands again for $ 13.5 million.

Of course, after these sales, Oprah started buying up houses in Hawaii, a place that was obviously more popular with the A-Lister.

And island life is also moving closer to the mainland. The real estate agent reportedly acquired a 43-hectare property on Orcas Island, part of the San Juan Islands in Washington State, last May.

Oprah’s new digs, for which she paid $ 8.2 million, include a four-bedroom, five-bath complex, and a guest house.

