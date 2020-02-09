advertisement

KABUL / WASHINGTON – Two U.S. soldiers and an Afghan soldier were killed when a person in Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in Eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military and two senior Afghan officials on Sunday.

The Saturday shootout wounded six US soldiers and three Afghan soldiers.

The firefight broke out after a combined US and Afghan force completed a “key leader engagement” at the Shirzad district administrative center in Nangarhar province, a spokesman for the US armed forces in Afghanistan said.

“Recent reports indicate that a person in Afghan uniform with a machine gun opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces,” Colonel Sonny Leggett said in the statement.

“We are still collecting information and the cause or motive for the attack is currently unknown,” he added.

The Taliban have not assumed responsibility for the attack, and senior officials have investigated whether it was an inside attack, often referred to as a “green-on-blue” attack, which is an integral part of the Afghanistan conflict.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that the attacker opened fire on members of the Afghan National Army and U.S. Armed Forces, killed one Afghan soldier and wounded three others alongside the American soldiers.

The Ministry set up an investigation team led by the country’s army chief to investigate the attack.

“Attacks by our enemies like these have no negative impact on the friendship and spirit of cooperation between the Afghan National Security Forces and the US military,” the ministry said.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council, said the attacker was killed in the clash.

He said the Islamic terrorist infiltrated the Afghan security forces involved in the joint operation but did not specify which group the terrorist belonged to.

There have been fewer of these incidents in recent years as the Americans have taken a more supportive role and the Afghan forces have led the fight.

Although the top American and NATO commander in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, had survived a Taliban infiltrator shootout in an Afghan military uniform last year. A top Afghan general walking next to him was killed.

The latest shootings are taking place at a delicate time when American and Taliban negotiators are pushing for a peace deal.

Nangarhar, which shares a long and permeable border with neighboring Pakistan, has long been a stronghold of the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan, although the Taliban also control parts of the province.

Around 14,000 U.S. soldiers are deployed to Afghanistan as part of the U.S.-led NATO mission to train, support, and advise Afghan forces and to carry out counter-terrorism operations.

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Idrees Ali

