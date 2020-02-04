advertisement

Rob Sargent is the chef at Stafford’s Pier Restaurant.

He brings unbeatable plates to Harbor Springs, more than worthy of their own acronym.

“GBD, delicious golden brown,” laughed Rob.

While you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, The Pier has its specialty.

“So we are a fishing house in the North,” he said.

“It’s just something I really like to do, I love to cook,” he said.

And you will love to eat it.

The scallops are finished with a balsamic sage brown butter and a little Fustini lemon olive oil.

“These are our hand-seared diver’s scallops with homemade gnocchi and root vegetables,” said Rob.

Managing Director Jody Ewbank can support this.

“I will often buy the scallops that the chef prepares and cook them on my day off, or I will just order scallops here and have them for dinner,” said Jody.

The squid are also worth a visit.

“I love it, ours is crisp and melts in your mouth,” said Jody.

Each beaten and wet hand.

Freshness can make all the conversation here, but for a little touch, Rob adds a sweet Asian Tai Chili sauce.

“To top it off, it’s an sesame aioli aioli that we make internally,” he said.

At Stafford’s Pier Restaurant, you are guaranteed an upscale dinner and a breathtaking view.

I can see from here to Petoskey on a nice day especially when the sun goes down

“While we are in this room here, we are literally on the water, it was built on stilts and this room actually housed three boats,” said Jody.

A meal and a service that you will not soon forget.

“Going out for dinner is a complete experience, it is not eating, it is eating out,” she said.

The Stafford’s Pier restaurant is located at 102 E. Bay Street in Harbor Springs, and its telephone number is 231 526-6201.

