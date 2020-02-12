advertisement

The diet community is now largely concentrating on any number of extremes. Keto, Atkins, Vegan, Plant-Based, they all basically share one philosophy: for the benefit of yourself and the ecosystem that surrounds you, you have to do without a certain thing.

Even in a world where the trend towards a plant-based lifestyle is rapidly shifting, it shouldn’t come as too surprising that the Carnivore diet is one thing. But even in the typically wild and controversial wellness community, the tendency to eat only meat and eggs is controversial.

The rapid increase in the popularity of the diet has rather strange causes, but like so many other modes of health, it can attribute at least part of its sudden success to the Joe Rogan podcast. However, the first proponent of the diet was not Rogan himself, but the notorious psychologist Jordan Peterson.

“I eat beef, salt, and water,” Peterson told comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan. “That’s it. And I never cheat. Always. Not even a bit.” He further stated that he picked up on the idea from his daughter Mikhaila, who runs a blog called Don’t Eat That and a Facebook group dedicated to those who promote the carnivorous lifestyle.

Incidentally, it is also welcomed by the old-right population, who see a lot of meat as a symbolic middle finger for progressive-thinking people who are increasingly turning to plant-based lifestyles. You know exactly the kind of person we are talking about: the kind of brother who loudly orders a rare rib eye in the hope that he will get it. from which vegetarians get up at the other table.

It was less than a year before Rogan himself announced that he was ready to try the diet. However, it is worth noting that, as an avid hunter, he was already eating a diet that was high in meat, fat and lean protein.

“It has to have a new name. Diarrhea isn’t strong enough for what I’ve experienced,” Rogan said in an interview with Tom Papa about his first days on the diet. “It’s like someone tapped an oil well.”

Now Rogan claims that the Carnivore diet had a number of health benefits after he at least stopped shitting. As with everything Rogan has to offer, it’s probably worth taking it with a pinch of salt that he usually reserves for his wildly hunted moose steaks. Above all, he has the means and the know-how to source and store extremely healthy, sustainable and wild-caught meat – something that is generally not available to daily buyers. But his claims are pretty impressive.

“If you don’t have carbohydrates, one of the amazing things is that it doesn’t crash,” he said to Dad. “My energy levels were amazing.”

Rogan added the restriction that he took several supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, and fish oil, to ensure that he got a healthy selection of nutrients that would otherwise be found, both meat and vegetables.

In a separate Instagram post, he also said that after the period of weight loss caused by diarrhea, which caused the complete removal of carbohydrates, the extra fats and oils that the diet introduces into your system have produced a number of positive effects. “A lot of pain went away and I have improvements in my vitiligo. I’m impressed. I didn’t decide whether to continue eating, but this month has been very beneficial,” he said in an Instagram post.

Carnivore Diet Update: 12 pounds lost, feel amazing. A lot of pain went away and I have improvements in my vitiligo. I am impressed. I haven’t decided whether to continue eating like this, but this month has been very beneficial. Edit: The explosive diarrhea stopped after about 2 weeks. For the past two weeks it has been completely normal. Also contact @whoop to sponsor the podcast and create a dope fitness tracker!

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on January 31, 2020 at 4:35 p.m. (PST)

Aside from Rogans’ anecdotal evidence, the scientific consensus on the benefits of the carnivore diet is somewhat darker. Like any other protein-rich, low-carb diet, it could be used as a short-term weight loss tool. However, most health professionals agree that it is extremely difficult to maintain as a long-term health solution.

“Especially for someone who is not trained and not very knowledgeable, I think it is dangerous that (Mikhaila Peterson) propagates this as a lifestyle,” Cardiologist Ethan Weiss of the University of California, San Francisco told BuzzFeed.

Cardiologist Jennifer Haythe of the New York Presbyterian Hospital told the New York Daily Post that this could be potentially dangerous for those who already have high cholesterol.

Could the Carnivore species have legs as a crash course diet? Perhaps if you’re looking for a radical approach, provided you can do it in a sustainable and healthy way, and most people don’t have access to high quality meat and supplements.

“How about if you extend that to 90 days or 365 days? … Will it start to break down your body? I don’t know,” Rogan admitted. “I don’t know it’s a way to eat all the time.”

