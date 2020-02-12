advertisement

A disused nightclub in the Midlands has been hidden and forgotten – so far.

The refinery, off Andressey Passage in Burton, was a popular destination for night owls in the city in the 1990s.

advertisement

Burton Live had the exclusive opportunity to take a look inside the old nightclub before going under the hammer at the end of the month, with a target price of £ 135,000.

Access to the club is via the original emergency exits, located above the gates near the Andressey passage.

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

While walking, we are told that the lights are not working, so we look in the dark with just our torches.

The hall that welcomes us first is the hall, where the revelers will once have enthusiastically paid their entrance fees, put down their coats and made their way to the main hall for a night of celebration.

The walls of the hall are covered with purple paint.

To our right is the cloakroom, with a multitude of hangers still in place – 19 years after their last use.

The toilets pass in front of the cloakroom. They are all in very good condition considering what we were going to do.

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Above the men’s and women’s toilets are silver-painted African-style masks.

To the left of the entrance hall is a stack of tables and some cupboards, which seem out of place.

Nearby is what used to be the ticket office, pushed to a previous door and painted purple, of course.

Going through the doors on the main dance floor and around the building when it was a parish hall built in 1901 is still very evident.

The lower half of the walls are painted green and cover what used to be the windows of the church hall.

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

The upper half of the room is a vibrant dark red.

The bar and DJ booth are still intact and painted in light purple.

The soil is nothing but concrete.

Looking up, a balcony is still in place and follows two walls around.

Incredibly, there is always access to the balcony on the first floor, with what is supposed to be the VIP area, with its own seats and bar.

Three red sofas are still in place on this first floor and seem to have never moved.

Because of their condition, it is not something we should sit on, however.

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

Again, the bar is painted purple.

While walking along the balcony, we decided not to venture in front of a metal fence which seemed to prevent access, but which had been twisted.

It’s quite small, but created the twinkling effect against the wall when a torch was lit – something he may not have done in 19 years.

Next to the glittering ball, there were signs saying “The Refinery” and “‘Friday Social”.

Upon reflection, The Refinery is Burton’s time capsule.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Even the famous surfer painted on the front is aged.

When sold, it is unlikely to become a nightclub again.

The premises already have a change of use planning permit to transform into shops, offices and restaurants.

If this plan comes to fruition, there would be seven apartments on the first and second floors and a two and a half storey building would be constructed to house three apartments.

The auction will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday 27 February in the Holte Suite, Aston Villa FC, Trinity Rd, Birmingham.

.

advertisement