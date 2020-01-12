advertisement

New images show the interior of abandoned Allestree Hall as a developer awaits a decision as to whether it can be turned into a wedding venue.

The Grade II listed building could be brought back to life after being empty for 40 years.

Derby’s developer, West Mill Venue Ltd, has submitted a planning request to transform the property and outbuildings.

The company wants to transform Allestree Hall into a country house wedding venue with guest accommodation, restoring its heritage assets, notably the hall, the stables and the cooler.

The images included in the planning request show the interior of the old abandoned country house.

West Mill Venue claims to have proven itself in the transformation of classified heritage properties into places of marriage and bed and breakfast.

In 2015, the company completed the restoration of the West Mill at Darley Abbey Mills in Derby, which is a former Grade I classified cotton mill, one of the first factories in the world.

The wedding venue project has won numerous architectural awards and now welcomes more than 15,000 wedding guests per year.

