A roof parking depot for about 200 vehicles will be built in the Campbell Heights neighborhood of South Surrey.

Surrey Council first granted a development permit for the proposed structure, with 6.6 acres at 3733 192 St., last month.

According to a December 16 planning report, the roof parking component “is an innovative approach to use the available land in the most efficient way possible.”

“Given the limited amount of employment land available in Surrey and elsewhere in Metro Vancouver, staff are supportive of this approach,” the report said.

The proposal includes a total of 369 parking spaces, with 193 of them to be secured to the roof of the warehouses, and access to those spaces to be made through a ramp from the front of Route 190.

Tenants of 37,478 sq.m. construction is not to be determined, however, four are foreseen, the report notes, and the applicant has agreed to record a restrictive covenant to prohibit any use requiring a Metro Vancouver air quality permit.

READ MORE: The air quality permit would NOT be for the South Surrey rubber plant

Building south of it – 19091 36th Ave. – houses the offices and production facility for Starline Windows.

The topic site referred to Comprehensive Development (CD) by General Agriculture (A-1) nearly 10 years ago.

Other aspects planned for the warehouse include 59 ladder-level cargo doors on its south side, with the “fully screened” public-facing loading area from a concrete front panel; landscaping comprising 186 trees and a buffer six feet wide along Route 192; and bioswales to handle stormwater runoff.

