What makes a jug valuable? Well, there are a few things to watch out for when deciding which weapons to draw. Of course, you want someone to get strikes (please use K% instead of K / 9 as a better indicator), and especially you want those who get swing strikes (SwStr%). When your pitcher hits boys, they limit the number of balls in the game that the defense must count on to make them.

You also want someone who limits hard contact or triggers a lot of groundballs.

But more than any other metric, you want innings. Well, you want good innings and not just innings, let’s take a look at the top 10 pitchers based on NFBC and see their total innings of the last full season and the projected innings (in brackets):

Gerrit Cole (NYY): 212.1 (202) Jacob deGrom (NYM): 204 (205) Justin Verlander (HOU): 223 (204) Max Scherzer (WAS): 172.1 (202) Walker Buehler (LAD): 182.1 (194) Mike Clevinger (CLE): 126 (197) Jack Flaherty (STL): 196.1 (192) Shane Bieber (CLE): 214.1 (198) Stephen Strasburg (WAS): 209 (200) Blake Snell (TB): 107 (179)

There are only two unlisted pitchers (Mike Minor and Trevor Bauer) that are expected to throw 200 innings this year, and only ten unlisted pitchers (Bauer, Minor, Zack Greinke, Lance Lynn, Madison Bumgarner, Eduardo Rodriguez, Marco Gonzales ) Aaron Nola, Patrick Corbin and Jose Berrios) who threw 200 innings last season.

Elite innings play a role, which is why these top pitcher levels are so popular in drafts so early.

But not everyone can have the luxury of throwing near 200 innings or getting one of these types. However, this does not mean that they are not valuable per start or per innings. You only have to be careful if you build your squad and have some players who are skipped, sent down or shut down to spare their arms.

We’ll take a look at some of the following players to give you an idea of ​​how many innings you can expect from them, whether they have been hurt or if they are young people who will watch the expected 30 innings increase from Year to year.

Lance McCullers (SP – HOU)

McCullers returns from the operation in Tommy John and all signs indicate that he will be ready on the opening day. The Astros have already announced that McCullers will be the third starter behind Verlander and Greinke, but it will reach its limits (yes, even with Dusty Baker). His career high is 128 innings, so you can count on 135-140 in his first season.

Shohei Ohtani (DH / SP – LAA)

Like McCullers, Ohtani returns from surgery on Tommy John. But unlike McCullers, he played as an elite hitter last year. Joe Maddon has not announced how the Angels will use Ohtani on the hill and in the field this year, but pitching once a week as part of a six-man rotation appears to be the most likely outcome. Ohtani is expected to have around 120 innings in 2020.

Chris Paddack (SP – SD)

Surprisingly, Paddack threw 140.2 innings last year, despite rumors that it closed in early September. The Padres were careful with his workload, and they should be back this season. You should expect the Padres Paddack to approach 175 innings this year.

Dinelson Lamet (SP – SD)

Lamet is a strike machine, but there are warts that go with it. He raised 97 innings on three levels last year after completely failing with Tommy John’s operation in 2018. His career high in 2017 was 153.1 on two levels. He should approach 160 innings this year if he can stand it, and there is a way for him to be closer in the future.

Tyler Glasnow (SP – TB)

Glasnow has shown his dominance since arriving in Tampa Bay, but was injured again last year and only threw 63 innings on two levels. The rays have the depth (of course) to be careful with Glasnow, but he should throw between 150-160 innings this year.

Sean Manaea (SP – OAK)

We weren’t sure if Manaea would pitch in 2019 after suffering a serious shoulder injury in 2018, which is often more troublesome and troubling than elbow injuries. Still, he threw 66 innings, hitting 158.2 and 160.2 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Manaea should come close to 170 innings for the A this year.

Aaron Civale (SP – CLE)

Civale is our first real young man on this list that we put on the team that gradually brings him with his innings. He threw 131.1 on three levels last year. If he is successful and can keep his place in the rotation, we should look at 160 innings this year.

Zac Gallen (SP – ARI)

There are no injury concerns with Gallen, but the Diamondbacks came out saying that he had to “earn” his place in the rotation. Why not put Mike Leake in there for useless innings, right?

Dylan Cease (SP – CHW)

Cease is a great bounceback candidate for the White Sox this year, but he’s another young man whose innings will be limited due to his age, long-term perspective, and bumps along the way.

Griffin Canning (SP – LAA)

Canning struggled with an elbow infection in 2019, which brought him to 105.1 innings on two levels. He’s in an improved but not outstanding rotation, but the Angels won’t let him throw more than 135 innings in 2020.

Julio Urias (SP / RP – LAD)

It’s crazy to believe that Urias is only 23 years old. After throwing only 14.2 innings in 2018, Urias threw 79.2 for the Dodgers as he moved back and forth between the rotation and the bullpen. He finally appears to have a rotation point that’s locked, but the Dodgers are likely to limit it to less than 150 innings this year. However, he is very late.

Taijuan Walker (SP – FA)

Walker first needs a team to land on, but he himself comes back from the operation with Tommy John. Its use depends on where it lands, but it’s a name to watch out for.

The newbies

MacKenzie Gore (SP – SD)

Michael Kopech (SP – CHW)

A.J. Puk (SP – OAK)

Jesus Luzardo (SP – OAK)

Nate Pearson (SP – TOR)

The only two that we know for sure will play in the big leagues this year are Puk and Luzardo in Oakland. They were both announced as starting pitchers for the upcoming season, but both battled injuries in 2019. Puk could be brought up to limit his workload in the bullpen, while Luzardo could be skipped or shutdown towards the end of the season depending on where the A’s were in, overall.

Gore was able to break camp with the team after we saw how they dealt with Paddack last year, but the smart money would be picked up in the off-season. Kopech has Noah Syndergaard-type things (which we at least hoped for from Syndergaard), but he too comes from the Tommy John operation. Pearson is a joker at best. He might be awake in May or a cup of coffee in September.

