advertisement

The Inman recall committee spent months obtaining 14,000 signatures.

However, their efforts to remove Representative Larry Inman from office failed.

About 200 of these signatures were not valid.

advertisement

This was due either to the signing of people in the wrong townships, or to the signing of several signatures.

“It is a difficult day. We worked very hard on it, ”said Mike Naughton, counsel for the Inman recall committee.

Although they did not achieve the results they hoped for, the Inman recall committee says their efforts were not wasted.

“We have to keep our heads up high. It is good for a community to challenge something if it does not think it is fair, ”said Naughton.

The invalid signatures came from people who signed in different cantons or who signed twice.

“Losing on a topic like this by 200 votes does not mean that the fight is over or lost. It means that, as a community, we care about ourselves,” said Naughton.

The group is proud of all those who have devoted their time to this effort of recall.

“We all kind of brought our talents to it. Lots of different people standing behind me, who are in the community and we just used those talents, ”said Naughton. “Some of these talents were volunteers and excited them. Some were fundraising, others legal, some were leadership. “

Although they have not succeeded, they still want the Inman representative to recognize what they have done.

“We hope he will listen to 14,000 signatures and do the right thing and resign,” said Sandra Shaw Hardy, a leader of the group.

The committee says it has become something bigger than them.

They say they have received criticism from people asking why they got in trouble when Inman was just one year old.

“Traverse City is important and the County of Grand Traverse is important,” said Naughton. “I think it’s really easy to fire us and say oh it’s in the north.”

Now they’re just looking to the future.

“This is a very important community and I look forward to our voice being stronger in the years to come,” said Naughton.

advertisement