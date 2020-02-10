advertisement

The Riverside and San Bernardino districts are the fifth worst places to start a family. This emerges from a study in which the chances for economic success and good health were measured.

The Inland Empire ranked fifth lowest among the top 100 metropolitan areas as measured by the Child Opportunity Index, which was developed by Brandeis University in Massachusetts. That was before only Bakersfield, the worst, then Fresno; McAllen, Texas; and Stockton. Los Angeles / Orange County was worst in 16th place with Las Vegas and Youngstown, Ohio.

Children’s tops were Madison, Wisconsin, then the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metropolitan area. The San Francisco-Hayward-Oakland region ranked ninth.

To determine the chances for children, the study assessed a number of factors including neighborhood poverty, employment, vacancy rates, air quality and access to high quality jobs, healthy eating, schools and parks.

Bakersfield was the worst place in the country for children to educate, with over 20% of families living in poverty. According to the study, 12% of workers commute at least two hours a day and almost a quarter of teachers in public schools with less than three years of work experience. According to the study, life expectancy in areas with very low chances in Bakersfield is 6.2 years lower than in areas with very high chances.

“California is fascinating because there are such inequalities within the state,” said Dolores Acevedo-Garcia, director of the Brandeis Institute for Child, Adolescent and Family Policy and co-author of the report. “It’s remarkable that you literally have one of the best – San Jose – and the worst within the same state.”

For example, in San Jose, 15% of children live in areas with very low chances compared to 52% in areas with very high chances. Inland empire? 39% in areas with very low chances compared to 2% in areas with very high chances. L.A.-O.C. 25% in communities with low chances compared to 17% in communities with high chances.

“On average, you would rather be a poor child in the Bay Area than a poor child in Los Angeles or in the Central Valley,” says Acevedo-Garcia. “Being low-income in San Jose could bring better results for children than in Los Angeles.”

At the national level, the study also highlighted serious differences in access to opportunities related to ethnicity. Approximately 60% of African-American and Hispanic children in the United States focus on areas with little or very little chance, compared to approximately 20% of white and Asian children.

Erica Hellerstein from Mercury News contributed to this report.

