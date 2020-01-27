advertisement

Ink Master episode 4, season 13, will arrive on Paramount Network this Tuesday, and we’re back with another Flash Challenge! After the artists were in the studio all day in this last episode, everyone is back in the field and taking on a challenging new task.

So what’s the challenge? Having to make a perfect portrait based entirely on the string. This is not an easy challenge, but the same could be said about almost every single challenge on this show of this kind. Tattoo artists are usually in a shop where they do their best to complete a design. Everything is different, from the team structure to the competition with other artists.

To make things even more challenging, some of the teams are getting smaller. If you only have to work with a few other artists, a problematic situation arises. When someone is turned off, the whole operation falls apart. It may not even matter if everyone is on! You will still face a variety of obstacles, mostly because some of the other characters have so much more manpower.

The worst thing about most of these designs is that we don’t have a chance to see each team’s end result. You get a good overview of the UFO as seen in the picture below, and it’s pretty impressive! Let’s just hope there are some opportunities to see the other teams in their game. You have to do this if you want to have a chance to avoid a skull pick problem across the board. This is still fundamental to survive in this competition!

