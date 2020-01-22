advertisement

Tonight in Ink Master Season 13, Episode 3, we had a tattoo marathon! This is one of the more difficult tasks of a particular season, and we have to admit that we were quite surprised that we saw it so early. The same ultimately applies to a fairy-based tattoo competition that was a modified pin-up challenge. This is almost always a kiss of death in this competition.

During the episode, two different teams were at risk – the south and the east. (There was some debate among the judges about whether the right teams were declared safe or not.) The East felt that they had the advantage of doing so, largely due to the fact that they had an American traditional expert there style that helped them work – Jimmy Snaz. He knows this stuff better than almost anyone else! That still doesn’t mean everything, and Eastern Times has struggled to keep its members lately.

When it comes to the Weirdest Tattoo Out There Award, the easy award goes to Jason Elliott for what he threw out there tonight. He basically decided to go out so that it would be difficult to even consider this a pin-up. (This was also his way of returning to the judges, which they had previously done.)

Towards the end of the episode, we looked like K Lenore Siner and Money Mike Thornton were getting the two artists into trouble. But Patrick Flynn struggled with a major skin trauma, and that often becomes what sends you home. K was the first of the three to be declared safe, and it was between Money Mike and Patrick who went home. Unfortunately Patrick left in the end – another reminder of what we just said about skin trauma. He is a talented man, but that’s something that has happened to so many artists over the years.

If you go forward, you better hope that the south and east can easily bring it together! At the moment, the West and the Midwest seem to completely overrun the other teams.

