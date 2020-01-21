advertisement

Jamie Ness’s injury torment shows no signs of an end, Dundee manager James McPake revealing that the midfielder has suffered another setback.

The calf problem that became a problem at the Betfred Cup in mid-July forced the former Rangers and Stoke City to leave early in Saturday night’s game with Motherwell.

As you can imagine, the season is becoming a “difficult” event for the 28-year-old.

“It’s the same injury unfortunately,” said McPake. “It’s really sad for him. He is going through a difficult, difficult period.

“It’s the bottom of the calf / ankle.

“We have done everything we can. He will be back in the hands of the physio and will take it from there.

“He felt good and played in a match on Tuesday and trained well before and after that.

“He can’t judge when it will happen.

“It is frustrating for me as a manager, but we are dealing with human beings and it is Jamie who has to deal with it.

“I was that player – the player who can never play games.

“No one wants to be hurt. You are still trying to get in shape. I really feel for him. Mentally, it is very difficult.

“We know how much he would bring to our team, but he probably hasn’t been right since that Cove game.”

Meanwhile, new recruits may be on the agenda at Dens this week.

“I hope there is news on a couple,” said McPake. “We are working very hard to complete the team.

“With Josh Todd and Josh McPake outside and Sean Mackie injured, we’re short.

“We need help in a few positions, but we are also planning summer.”

The theme “no news is good” has not changed with regard to the situation of Graham Dorrans.

McPake said, “MK Donations will be the same as me and will push it to the end.

“I have been waiting for an answer with a player for two weeks. This could be the case with Graham and MK Dons, but I hope not.

“Until the window closes, I can’t relax.”

Andrew Nelson is still “a week away from the race”.

