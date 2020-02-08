advertisement

Since hockey is such a sport, injuries are part of the performance. However, these serious injuries to the key players could affect their team’s playoff chances.

Hockey is a team sport, but some players are the glue that holds everything together. The serious injuries suffered by these players could be doomed for the NHL team’s playoff hopes, unless the rest of the players can take a big step forward.

Here are three injuries that could affect your team’s chances:

1. Frederik Andersen (Hals) – Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen had a tough game against the Florida Panthers on February 3. He was hit twice and never returned after the first period. No one knows which of the collisions caused the injury, but the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that their goalkeeper would be “commonplace” with a neck injury.

advertisement

The neck injury is particularly worrying as Andersen The deal Kyle Dubas made to get Jack Campbell from the LA Kings also shows that Andersen won’t be returning anytime soon.

Given the hockey style that the Leafs love to play, losing Andersen is a hard blow. Toronto scores many goals and can be confident that their goalkeeper will save them when there is a high risk of a crime against him.

It’s a tough performance and not many goalies that the Leafs could face the challenge. Andersen was online for 24 of the Leafs’ 28 wins. If he is not on the net, the team has lost 4-10-1. As long as Jack Campbell can’t stop the bleeding, the Leafs’ hopes quickly fade.

2.Mark Giordano (hamstring) – Calgary Flames

Mark Giordano suffered a thigh injury on Tuesday. According to the Calgary Flames, he will be “week after week” but will not need surgery. While the no-surgery part is a relief for the Flames, losing a Norris-winning defender is a hard blow if the team is in a tight playoff race.

Calgary has not won since the embarrassing 3-8 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and the loss of their captain is the icing on the cake. Replacing a player who plays 23:57 minutes a night and has 27 points (5G 22A) is difficult for the Flames, especially given their goal problems.

The Flames currently only have second place on the wildcard, but the Nashville Predators are just one point behind and played very hot. The Predators have won two games in a row and are 6-4 in their last 10 games, which is the opposite of the Flames who play three games without conceding a goal

With the Mountain of Fights, Calgary has survived this season from the dismissal of his head coach to all the stars with the worst seasons of his career. Giordano’s loss could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

3. Dougie Hamilton (Broken Brooch) – Carolina Hurricanes

Dougie Hamilton suffered a fibula fracture against the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 16. He was talking to Norris this season as he was on the pace for the best season of his career. His 40 points (14G 26A) are fourth best in the hurricanes, despite missing seven games with his injury. Not only is it an integral part of Carolina’s defense, it is also vital offensive as the team struggles to score evenly.

The team have been eliminated 4-2: 1 since the loss to Hamilton, and five of these teams were playoff teams. That’s pretty impressive, and the hurricanes did a good job for Hamilton. However, the loss of production with Hamilton will affect the team later in the season.

Next: A player every team should trade with

Director-General Don Waddell has already said publicly that his main defender’s injury brought him to the buyer’s market for this year’s close. If he can find a player to make up for the lost production, Carolina still has a shot. This team cannot win without important offensive contributions. So if Waddell doesn’t cause a stir, the Hurricanes Road will be very difficult to navigate, especially if two other teams fight for their last place on the wildcard.

advertisement