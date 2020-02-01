advertisement

A weekly view of the Bucks County Area High School Boys’ basketball

It wasn’t that long ago when Souderton was a 6-0 basketball team that excelled in the December part of the schedule and looked a lot like a strong competitor for the Suburban One League Continental Conference title.

Then there was a little hiccup. OK, maybe more than when the Indians went 2-6, including four consecutive losses at one point.

Andrew Vince and Dom Natale’s two best players were injured and the season seemed to be in danger.

Well, the team of coach Tim Brown has found a way to regroup, and since January 14th it has been 4-1, including the duel wins against Central Bucks South and Central Bucks East, which took first place on Friday Line up Pennridge.

“The boys take on different roles, expand their roles, and start to feel comfortable,” said Brown. “We have adopted a new identity as a team. We have lost a lot of size and have always been a team from the inside out.

“Now we’re trying to get to the ground faster by more distance. We’re trying to get them to get into the defensive end and the restful aspect of the game. They hugged and ran with it. It was fun to watch. “

Vince is out with a broken bone and Natale, the team’s top scorer, is out for the regular season and possibly for the playoffs.

Many players have taken on new roles in their absence.

“Jason Price, we knew he played a big role for us as our sixth man,” said Brown. “We knew he could hit basketball. But he jumped into the role of being our type and took it and ran with it. I think he’s the first team in the league and the best player in the league. It was really fun to see his confidence grow. “

Brown also pointed out that Senior Jack Towsen and Junior Evan Kutzler took on extended roles, as did Sam Chouiraf, Brian Reiner, Matt Uhrich and Dylan Hollick.

“It’s really over,” said Brown. “Everyone really went up and took the next-man-up stance.”

With two conference games remaining, the Indians are 6-4 and two games behind Pennridge, so a conference title is still a distant possibility, but with 12-7 they are currently number 13 in the District One Class 6A power rankings.

After the big game of Pennridge, the Indians will play at Kobe Bryant High School in Lower Merion on Saturday, the Aces’ first home game since Bryant’s death on Sunday.

“This is going to be quite a framework,” said Brown. “We are looking forward to it.”

Do the little things

In the spring, Jack McDermott left the field for the Holy Ghost Prep baseball team. The 5-foot-10 guard is a junior for the Firebirds and performs many different tasks for the basketball team.

“I try to do the little things to help us win,” said McDermott, who averages a little over five points per game. “Steals or helps stuff like that.”

For which sport he prefers, McDermott has an answer.

“I love them both the same,” he said. “But I say baseball is probably my first sport and this is my second.

“I think it helps with conditioning. It keeps me in this competitive mindset throughout the season. It’s a quick transition. It goes from the end of the (basketball) season to the start of (baseball) training so that it remains active. “

McDermott and Holy Ghost are 15-3 in the overall standings and have a lead of one game over second-placed New Hope-Solebury with a 9-2 record in the Bicentennial Athletic League.

Holy Ghost currently ranks 4th in the District One Class 5A power ranking for upcoming playoffs that begin on February 19.

“I just think (the key is) our team chemistry on the pitch,” said McDermott. “We work well with assists and shoot for each other and all that stuff.”

