The busy start of North Shore Rescue By 2020, their fourth mission continued in two days, including two rescue operations on the same stretch of the route.

A woman from Port Moody hiked a group of dogs shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday when it fell on a steep section shortly after Lake First.

“She heard a clear crack in her ankle. It was not resilient straight away, ”said Mike Danks, head of the North Shore Rescue team. “Frankly, it’s just one of those things that happen.”

Some passersby from the United Kingdom offered the 69-year-old their coats and gloves to keep them warm, while other members of the group stormed to the parking lot to alert the mountain. Seymour ski lane.

They were the first to contact and stabilize the injured woman as North Shore Rescue members began.

At that time it was raining at sea level, but snow was falling in the mountains. Danks called a helicopter to get the woman out quickly.

Conditions weren’t optimal, Danks said, but Talon employed experienced pilots who could land near Lake First.

“It is definitely snowshoe weather. I mean, it was a pretty serious storm that was blown in, and I think there was about two inches of fresh knowledge on a hard crust at that time, ”he said.

Volunteers crowded around the injured hiker to protect them from the helicopter’s rotor wash, which triggered a snow tornado. It took less than 90 seconds for the patient to be packaged and they were on their way to the Bone Creek SAR station, where an ambulance was waiting, Danks said.

When it comes to rescue issues, the woman is “stubborn” and popular with members, Danks said.

“She was a real figure. She wouldn’t stop talking. She was very happy. We had all these nice warm jackets on and we made her hot chocolate and she’s just joking and having fun and enjoying the attention. In the meantime, she’s in a lot of pain, ”he said. “You know, these are the people we like to save because it’s a great experience overall.”

Before the team sent her to the ambulance, she gave the woman a hood that a local senior had made for the team.

“You should have seen the smile on your face when we gave her this beautiful hood and told her it was handmade by a generous donor,” he said.

A big thank you to the members of the ski patrol, said Danks, who became more and more helpful in rescue operations near the North Shore ski areas.

