An injured walker spent the last night in a convertible in the snow-capped Cairn Gorms after an emergency search to locate him.

Crews of the Cairngorm and Tayside mountain rescue teams were alerted Monday evening around 6 p.m. to an injured man in the Ben Alder region, near Dalwhinnie.

The Cairngorm Mountain rescue team tweeted, “The CMRT called to assist the injured walker on the way from Ben Alder Lodge to Ben Alder Cottage. No aircraft support available due to storm conditions. It can be a long night. “

Six hours later, after being joined by the Tayside Mountain rescue team, the man was found.

The CMRT tweeted: “An“ injured ”walker stayed in the village with his friends. CMRT returns to vehicles. It is snowing heavily now. Big Up at @TaysideMRT

and thank you all for your good wishes and support. “

The public commended the efforts of the rescuers. City Slicker tweeted, “Brilliant. 6 hours and a half since you tweeted this rescue for the first time.

“I knew it was a huge task because of the location and the distance. Good game. And to think that you are all unpaid volunteers with families and jobs. I’ll take my cap off. Exceptional.”

