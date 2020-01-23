advertisement

Sania Mirza’s first post-maternity leave grand slam ended on Thursday with an early retirement when the Indian ace retired halfway into her wife’s doubles because of a calf injury.

Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok, who came to the major after winning the double title at Hobart International, were 2: 6 0: 1 behind when Indian went out against Chinese teams Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu.

Sania injured her leg during training. She returns to the race track after a two-year break.

advertisement

Her right calf was heavily buckled and Sania struggled to move freely around the square. It also affected their serve.

Kichenok also fought on the net and often missed simple deposit volleys.

Sania was broken by the Chinese at 2-4 and they served the set without any problems.

READ |

Federer at the 2018 US Open against Millman: I was just happy that it was over

The Indian took a medium break after the first set. Soon afterwards, the Indo-Ukrainian couple broke in the first game of the second set, and Sania found it difficult to continue.

Sania had also withdrawn from the mixed doubles and forced compatriot Rohan Bopanna to mate with Kichenok.

Also for India in mixed doubles is Leander Paes, a veteran who teamed up with Jelena Ostapenko who won the 2017 French Open.

They compete against local wildcard participants Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans.

advertisement