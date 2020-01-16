advertisement

A Fife man who had to be cut from his crashed car after an accident thanked the emergency services who saved his life.

Glenrothes’ couple John and Marjory Stark were seriously injured in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Northumberland.

Marjory escaped from the debris with only a broken foot but John had to be released and flown 50 miles from the hospital.

Now, the couple have visited the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) to thank the team that saved John’s life in August 2018.

The meeting will be featured in a documentary about helicopter doctors which will be broadcast on television this weekend.

John Stark and his wife Marjory thank the crew of the Great North Air Ambulance Service for the documentary Emergency Helicopter Medics.

John, 65, said, “I remember Mike Davison, the GNAAS doctor, going to give me ketamine to get me out of the car.

“When they took me out, I remember being on the road, taking more ketamine to straighten my leg and then being taken to the air ambulance.

“It was great to come here, to meet the crew.

“We are so grateful to them, they did a fantastic job at the side of the road and kept me relatively painless. I think Marjory and I could never thank them enough for what they did.

“I would like to thank the pilots, paramedics, doctors, ground crew, volunteers and fundraisers for keeping this superb operation in the air. I am so grateful. “

The accident occurred on the A1 near Wooler on August 30, 2018 when the Starks were on their way to a wedding in North Yorkshire.

Daniel Carmichael’s Volkswagen van drifted off the highway south from the A1, hitting the vehicle driven by John Stark.

Daniel Carmichael of Blairgowrie was driving the van when he fell asleep at the wheel, drifting south on the roadway and crashing into the car driven by John who was stuck for over an hour with a double fracture in the right femur and three fractures to his. pool.

He was flown to Newcastle hospital, where he had an eight-hour operation to put a pin in his leg.

Carmichael admitted last year during a trial that he was seriously injured by dangerous driving. He was sentenced to a 12-month suspended prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and sentenced to 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for three years, but John said the punishment was not severe enough.

Speaking after the conviction, he said, “He went down very slightly.

“He doesn’t know how close he was to killing us.”

The documentary, Emergency Helicopter Medics, will show the Starks meeting the GNAAS crew at their base at Teesside International Airport.

It will be broadcast on More4 at 9 p.m. Sunday.

