KCCA FC lost 2-1 to the Bright Stars in their last game. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC vs. Tooro United FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Friday 17-01-2020 at 4.30 p.m.

LUGOGO – KCCA FC will be desperate for a victory against Tooro United FC at StarTimes Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The defending champions of the league find themselves at seven points from the top of the ranking with 13 games to play and risk not winning a third consecutive title.

Mike Mutebi’s team was beaten 2-1 against the Bright Stars in their last game and has already lost four games this season.

With things that do not fall on the ground, they also had problems.

Allan Okello and Mustafah Kizza wanted to leave the club and it is now understood that they have succeeded.

Okello is said to have accepted a three-year contract with Algerian club Paradou AC while Kizza is also en route to the Moroccan club and will complete his move later this week.

With that almost sorted out now, the Ksasiros will have to focus all their attention on Tooro United.

Speaking before the match, KCCA FC head coach Mike Mutebi urged his team to react to the defeat on Tuesday and also take revenge on Tooro who defeated them in the first round match.

“We have to respond,” said Mutebi.

“The truth is that we didn’t do well against the Bright Stars and we have to correct the mistakes.

“We will be using the same team as the one used in the previous game as we are still facing licensing issues.

“We lost the game at Fortportal and have since worked on our mistakes. We hope to improve our performance. “

Muzamiru Mutyaba is doubtful for the Kasasiros after injuring his shoulder against Bright Stars. Skipper Charles Lukwago is also doubtful after missing the previous game due to illness. Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku and Sam Ssenyonjo still have licensing issues to sort through and may miss again. Jurua Hassan, Sadam Juma and Jackson Nunda are excluded from the competition. Keziron Kizito and Simon Serunkuma are other players who will not appear with Okello and Kizza.

For Tooro United, they have had a troubled campaign so far and there is no clear indication that the situation has changed.

Last week, Eric Ndifuna resigned as head coach after the club failed to honor a home game and in doing so lost to Onduparaka FC by forfeit.

He was replaced by Muhammad Kiseka on Sunday and the former Bright Stars and Paidha Black Angels tactician was in charge of the team’s 1-1 draw against Kyetume on Wednesday.

Kiseka’s task is daunting because he inherited an exhausted team.

More than 12 senior Tooro United players have refused to return to the team until their salary arrears have been sorted and, just like Wednesday, they should not be available against KCCA FC.

Only John Byamukama, Yafesi Mubiru, Issa Muniru, Faizo Ssekyanzi, Chrispas Kusiime, Denis Mugerwa, Dues Katuramu and Captain Willy Kavuma are the recognized names to appear for Tooro against KCCA FC.

It will be interesting to see how Tooro performs against a KCCA FC team in desperate need of points.

Match facts

It will be the 16th meeting between the two parties in all competitions since September 2013.

In the previous 15 games, KCCA FC won 8, Tooro 4, while the other three ended in a draw.

KCCA FC have won five of their six home games against Tooro, losing the other.

Last season, KCCA took four points from Tooro, including a 2-1 return win.

However, the first meeting between the two sides this season ended in a 2-1 victory for Tooro United.

KCCA enters the game after losing only two of its last 12 league games (W9 D1).

At home, the Kasasiros have not lost a league game in their last 12 games (W9 D3).

For Tooro, they are entering the competition without a win in any of their last six matches (D2 L4).

Far from home, they have won only one match this season (D2 L5).

Friday’s other games

-Police FC vs Kyetume FC at 1 p.m.

-Vipers SC vs SC Villa at 4 p.m.

