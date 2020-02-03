advertisement

Ingrid Andress in more hearts than mine | Atlantic / Warner Nashville

As her groundbreaking radio show “More Hearts Than Mine” continues her climb to the Billboard Hot 100, Ingrid Andress reaches a new high in the release’s Emerging Artists Chart.

Andress rises to number 7 on the list, which distinguishes the top artists who have not yet had a big hit in the most important billboard songs or album charts. It takes into account music consumption, album sales and activities on social media.

After the title dropped to number 86 last week, the previously mentioned title “More Hearts Than Mine” jumps to number 68 on this week’s Hot 100. The position represents a new high point for the song that celebrates its fifth week on the chart.

The title now ranks 12th in the genre-specific Hot Country Songs.

