Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, and six teammates scored in double figures as the New Orleans Pelicans host trailed the Indiana Pacers 120-98 Saturday night.

Jrue Holiday added 20 points, JJ Redick scored 15, Lonzo Ball had 13, E’Twaun Moore and Josh Hart came out of the bench to score 11 each, and Derrick Favors had 10 points and 16 rebounds. Ingram and Holiday each added seven assists.

The Pelicans stayed hot winning their first game after going 3-1 on a road trip. It was New Orleans’ first home win since Nov. 19, as it matched the best stretch in five games of the season.

Aaron Holiday scored 25 points, T.J. Warren added 20 and Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pacers, who went unbeaten in a series of back-to-back games after winning six of seven games before that. They lost to Miami, 113-112, on Friday.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jrue, Justin, and Aaron Holiday became the first trio of brothers to play in an NBA game when Justin checked in with 5:13 left in the first quarter. Jrue started for New Orleans, Aaron started for Indiana and Justin came out of the Pacers bench.

The Pacifics cut a halftime deficit at one point on three occasions before the Pelicans extended the lead midway through the third quarter.

Jrue Holiday scored 12 points while New Orleans opened the lead 77-63. He then made a 3-pointer, and Ingram made two 3-pointer as the lead increased to 20, before the Pelicans took an 86-68 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Ingram’s jumper gave New Orleans a 22-point lead early in the fourth quarter, and the lead increased to 26.

Sabonis scored nine points as the Pacers raced to a 32-19 lead over the Pelicans in a cold attack late in the first quarter.

Indiana came out cold in the second quarter, making 4 of 24 field attempts and losing all nine of the three indicators in addition to completing six laps as New Orleans trailed 48-45.

