Brandon Ingram and rookie Jaxson Hayes each had a double as the New Orleans Pelicans host defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-108 on Wednesday night.

Ingram had 29 points and 11 assists, dropping two long rebounds of his first triple-double career, and Hayes had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his second double. Ingram had 16 points as the Pelicans took control by beating Bullet 44-27 in the third quarter.

New Orleans, playing its second straight game without second-leading scorer Jrue Holiday (elbow), won for the sixth time in eight games.

JJ Redick added 24 points, Josh Hart had 13, Derrick Favors had 12 and rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Lonzo Ball each scored 11 each.

Zach LaVine scored 32, Thaddeus Young had 18, Kris Dunn 15, Lauri Markkanen 14 and Coby White 10 to lead the Bulls, who lost their fifth straight and for the sixth time in seven games.

The Bulls scored the first five points of the third quarter to break away from a 48th halftime tie.

Ingram scored nine points to lead a Pelicans lead that gave them a 65-59 lead.

Agoikago closed within one point, but Ingram batted with a 3-pointer – for the second time in the quarter – and made all three free throws to help New Orleans increase the lead to 74-66.

LaVine scored seven straight points for the Bulls, but they could not go any further as his teammates went scoreless for nearly four minutes.

Hayes had six points in the final four minutes as the Pelicans extended their lead to 92-75 at the end of the third quarter.

Alexander-Walker scored the first three points of the fourth quarter to take the lead to 20 before the Bulls went 11-3 to reach the 12th.

They came as close as nine before Ingram, Hart and Redick each made a 3-marker to increase the lead to 115-98 with 3:40 left.

The Bulls shot 33.3 percent (9 of 27) in the first quarter, while the Pelicans committed seven laps but still led 23-21 at the end of the period.

Chicago improved filming to 52.4 percent (11 of 21) in the second quarter, the Pelicans only performed four laps in the period and the score tied at 48 in the first half.

