LONG BEACH – The police arrested a 32-year-old man in Long Beach on Sunday on suspicion of the beating death of a 2-year-old child.

Charles Edward Davis Jr. was arrested at 11:15 a.m. in Inglewood and was held on bail of $ 2 million on suspicion of murder and assault of a child who was fatal, according to the Long Beach Police Department and L.A. Davis County Prison. No trial date was announced.

Long Beach investigators said 2-year-old William Meeks and Davis were said to be alone in a parked car on Daisy Avenue’s 900 block at 7:35 p.m. On June 14th, when the attack took place, the LBPD reported.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, the boy was found in the arms of a compassionate Samaritan who wanted to provide first aid, the police said.

Davis was probably an acquaintance of Meeks’ mother, police said.

The call was first examined as a medical emergency. However, the autopsy report found that the toddler’s death was a blunt trauma, the police said.

Police officers reported that the attack occurred in a 2016 silver Hyundai Sonata that was parked in a liquor store parking lot.

The case against Davis is due to be filed with the LA District Attorney this week, police said.

Anyone with information about the murder was asked to call LBPD murder detectives Benjamin Vargas, Mark Mattia or Donald Colliet at 562-570-7244. Tipsters can also call crime stoppers at 800-222-8477.

