Anyone who has information about the robbery is encouraged to report.

Gardaí in Donegal asked for information after a significant theft of money and jewelry in Letterkenny on Saturday.

Four women and one man entered a commercial building on Upper Main Street in Letterkenny at around 4:30 p.m. on January 18.

Once inside, some employees distracted while one of the women got access to a back office and stole a lot of goods.

Among the stolen objects were nine 18-carat gold rings, two 9-carat gold rings, an antique sovereign case with a matching chain, a rare antique round Vesta case (matches), a rare antique medallion made of rose gold, the one with Old cut diamonds. and a rare 9-carat antique rose gold paper link chain (30 inches) and six antique bar brooches.

It is believed that everyone who entered the property arrived and departed together in a blue Ford S-Max (see image below).

Gardaí wants to follow the movements of this vehicle and believes that it also drove through Derry and Dublin.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle that complies with this description and is suspicious in their area is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny at (074) 9167100.

