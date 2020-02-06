advertisement

Informa Markets is partnering with Micam Milano to launch a North American edition of Micam.

Micam Americas will make its Magic and Project debut in Las Vegas from August 17-19. FN Platform will follow.

Footwear News has decided not to continue working with the shoe fair, but remains a strong media partner.

“We have had an incredibly successful partnership with Magic and FN Platform over the past ten years. Now we are ready to focus on a number of exciting new business opportunities and consumer initiatives in 2020 and beyond, ”said Michael Atmore, FN Editorial Director and Brand Development Director at Fairchild Media.

Tom Nastos, Commercial Director of Informa Markets Fashion, said the move would help Magic meet the changing needs of footwear trade shows, particularly with the goal of coordinating dates and venues worldwide. “We have seen the challenges [overlapping data] in the past year and a half and knew that this was not sustainable,” he said.

When Magic spoke to Micam, “we realized that there was an opportunity to help each market offer new products to expand everyone’s offerings and work with retailers to create a seamless and positive experience,” said Nastos.

Siro Badon, President of Micam Milano, said: “Micam will share with Magic the goals of connecting the shoe industry through groundbreaking event experiences. We are excited to expand the Micam brand to Micam Americas through our partnership with Informa Markets and to join the exciting US fashion community. “

According to Nastos, all executives from both shows remain intact.

Leslie Gallin, president of shoes at Informa Markets Fashion, said Magic has increased the footprint for the footwear industry in the U.S. market. “This new partnership creates a strong global footwear community that gives our customers better access to trends, education and business opportunities.

