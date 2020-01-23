advertisement

An influencer is criticized for a ‘disturbing’ photo that he posted on his Instagram after a trip to Kenya.

Spanish model Daniel Illesca’s Instagram feed is full of pictures from his voluntary trips to the African country, but it’s his latest post that is cause for concern.

In a post that has since been deleted, Illescas has uploaded a picture in which he is topless on a Kenyan girl who is also topless. He wrote the caption: “I missed you, my little princess #Effi.”

The post also included a hashtag for his new book “Be Part Of It”, which documents his voluntary trips. In the synopsis, Illescas tells how the children stole his heart on his first trip in 2018 and how he is now trying to improve their lives by mobilizing his 1 million relatives.

An advocacy group in Uganda trying to end white volunteer service in Africa criticized the post, which it believes is an obvious example of “white saviors” and “dangerous dynamics of power”.

No white rescuer raised concerns about the well-being of children photographed with Illescas and told the Daily Dot:

White people who come here to do good are rarely questioned or monitored, which makes people like Daniel an even greater threat here than he would at home.

We may not know the exact nature of his relationship with the children in Kenya, but we do know that we have real concerns. We have seen too many foreign men come to our countries who disgustingly use the power they hold.

The organization said it wanted Illescas to be researched into the photo and others liked it.

He’s shared very disturbing pictures like this with the same girl in Kenya in the past.

The group shared other posts from the influencer, which they think is problematic, and highlighted the fact that he mainly kisses, holds, and exchanges gifts with the same girl who is about 10 years old.

The No White Saviors website describes foreigners who come to black and brown communities on behalf of charities or missionary work. However, it is pointed out in detail that some very different events take place.

We don’t say that we don’t want visitors or that we don’t welcome partnerships. We say that the dynamic has to change.

We often hear foreigners talking about how “corrupt” Ugandan projects are and that donors “shouldn’t trust the locals”. What exactly does it mean when a foreigner pays up to 900% more than his Ugandan employees? When can you go on holiday to Zanzibar, eat in the most beautiful cafes, drive expensive SUVs and live in large, beautiful houses on Lake Victoria?

It is no surprise that the relationship between western “white rescuers” and African children is causing great concern after cases like Richard Huckle, who has been described as Britain’s most productive pedophile.

Huckle attacked children in Malaysia and Cambodia by pretending to be a Christian and targeting nursing homes and orphanages, pretending to teach English and photography. He then wrote a blog bragging about his crimes and excelling in PedoPoint’s attacks.

The perpetrator is said to have raped up to 200 children and babies, and has amassed an incredible 20,000 images of child abuse that he had sold at the age of 19 at a profit. He shared the images with pedophiles worldwide online via a hidden website in the dark web.

There is no doubt that such cases, along with the self-serving prophecy of white saviorism, pose a major problem for organizations trying to protect the most vulnerable members of their society.

If you are experiencing any of these issues and would like to speak privately to someone about a child’s welfare, contact the NSPCC at 0808 800 5000. If you are looking for advice and support as a child, call Childline on 0800 1111 free of charge.

