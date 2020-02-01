advertisement

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino told African football leaders on Saturday that the Continental Cup of Nations should be held every four years as part of a reform package to bring “African football to the top of the world”.

Infantino also told a Rabat seminar that delegates from the 54 member associations of the Confederation of African Football attended that he wanted new stadiums in each member state and had earmarked $ 1 billion to fund the ambitious program.

The Africa Cup of Nations is currently held every two years, which makes it unpopular with European clubs. “I ask you, and it is your decision to discuss and consider a Nations Cup every four years,” said Infantino. He said he wanted to “revolutionize African football”.

“Pelé once said that an African team would win the World Cup, but that didn’t happen and we don’t seem to be making any progress. Today must be the day we turn the page, ”said Infantino.

“Our goal must be to bring African football to the top of the world,” he said. He said FIFA “is preparing a proposal to mobilize $ 1 billion.”

“In countries where there is already at least one very good stadium, investments in other infrastructures can be made,” he said.

After decades of being accused of failing to adequately monitor how members spend their money, FIFA has introduced best practice standards and said it will ensure that funding for the African development project is managed through transparent accountability processes.

– African Club Championships –

Infantino also promised to create a pan-African league that would have 20 to 24 clubs with a maximum of two clubs per country that would still play in their national league.

“So we can really crown the club champions of Africa,” said Infantino, although the African Champions League is already doing so. Let us show the world what we can do, ”Infantino challenged the African football community. This day is special – it is the beginning of a new chapter in African football. “

