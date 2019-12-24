advertisement

AUSTIN, T.X. – The baby of the murdered Austin mother Heidi Broussard is reunited with family, CPS officials told CNN partner KEYE.

“It looks like we’ll get Margot back,” Ty Carey, the child’s grandfather, told reporters during a Monday night vigil in Austin, Texas. “She’s coming home tonight,” he announced to applaud.

Friends and family gathered at the candlelight vigil to remember Broussard, who was found dead a week after she went missing earlier this month. “Heidi was great … She was a good person,” friend Carli Laughlin told KEYE. “If you needed help, she would help you. She always made sure everyone was fine. She was a wonderful person. “

Broussard disappeared together with her daughter Margot Carey on December 12 after she had dropped her son off in elementary school. The father of her children, Shane Carey, argued for their safe return after the disappearance and told KEYE that he had last spoken to Broussard at 8 a.m. on the day she was reported missing.

When he came home from work at 2 p.m., Broussard and their daughter were nowhere to be found, Carey told the station. He went to pick up their son from school and then called the police when he got home.

A week later, baby Margot was found in a home in Houston during a search that also uncovered her mother’s remains. An autopsy determined that Broussard died of strangulation, and her place of death was listed as the trunk of a vehicle, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Ty Carey told reporters that the DNA test confirmed that the baby was recovered at home Margot and that the family would soon be reunited.

He told reporters after the wake that the family continues to struggle with the unexpected tragedy. “This is the most bizarre thing you can ever imagine in your life. I never thought something like that could ever happen, “Carey explained.

While the family is trying to face the loss of Broussard, a source familiar with the CNN case says that investigators are working to find out more about the details of Broussard’s relationship with her friend Magen Fieramusca.

Fieramusca was arrested Friday in Harris County and transported to Travis County, where, according to the Travis County Shervis office, she is being held to two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse. She is being held to a $ 600,000 bond, the office said.

Authorities have not identified Fieramusca as the suspect, but on Friday CNN learned from a source familiar with the investigation that Fieramusca is a suspect in the case.

Fieramusca was in Travis County for the first time, and the date for her next hearing has not yet been set, Travis County District Attorney’s office told CNN.

Jackie Cook, Fieramusca’s court-appointed lawyer, told CNN in an email on Saturday evening that she had just been assigned to the case, and it was unlikely that her case would be opened during the holidays because most courts were closed.

The probable cause document – which usually describes the facts that justify an arrest –– has been sealed by the court because the investigation is ongoing.

