Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has indicated that it is tightening the rules of its insurance system by introducing spot checks on holdings that have failed to meet compliance standards in the past.

In the meantime, the current process – which provides for spot checks when concerns have been raised about a farm that is part of the program – will also continue.

QMS CEO Alan Clarke said the controls would allow the promotional body to “manage reputation risk and provide assurance to consumers, while enhancing the continued credibility of our brands and insurance systems ”.

He also noted that the changes had been discussed and approved by the committees that oversee the annual review process before they were incorporated into the standards.

“While our quality assurance standards are primarily used by plan members and agricultural assessors, they are also publicly available to a wider audience, including consumers and retailers,” said Mr. Clarke .

“With the assurance that the way animals are cared for is becoming increasingly important to consumers, confidence in these standards is essential to support the integrity of our premium Scottish brands.”

The new standards, which will be published with breeders in the coming days, also stipulate that all farms which are members of the insurance plans will have to have an annual veterinary visit in the future.

Other official requirements for the 10,000 member breeders indicate that the annual review of the health and performance records of a farm’s animal health plan should be carried out in collaboration with a veterinarian.

Over 90% of Scottish breeding cattle, around 80% of breeding sheep and almost 100% of major pig farming companies are members of QMS farm insurance systems.

The standards can be viewed online by visiting the QMS website.

