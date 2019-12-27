advertisement

Cars

27 December 2019 Steve Hanley

advertisement

The first microwave oven for household use was sold on October 25, 1955. There were not many buyers because the unit was heavy and bulky, needed a 220-volt power outlet and cost $ 1,295 – which is more than $ 10,000 in current dollars. Today, most homes have one and prices for small microwaves have fallen to just over $ 100.

From video recorders to mobile phones to flat-screen TVs, technology follows a familiar pattern: expensive early models are only affordable for rich people, but fall in price quickly as they become mainstream. Will the same happen with electric cars? Car analysts in Europe and the UK think so. According to a report from The Guardian, 2020 is ready to be the year of the electric car, at least on the east side of the Atlantic.

Part of it is due to regulations. From January 1, 2020, car manufacturers must comply with strict new regulations for exhaust emissions or receive substantial fines. The upper limit has been set at 95 grams of carbon dioxide for every kilometer of driving. Exceeding the limit results in a fine of € 95 for every gram per kilometer above the limit, multiplied by the total number of cars sold by the manufacturer. If the new rules had been in force in 2018, car manufacturers would have been hit by fines of more than € 33 billion.

There is a special incentive for electric cars built into the regulations. Every car sold that emits less than 50 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer receives double credit in the regulations. No wonder the companies pedal as quickly as possible to get electric cars on the road.

Felipe Muñoz, from automotive consulting firm Jato Dynamics, says that car manufacturers will still sell many conventional cars and use the profits to pay the fines. They really have little choice. “It is very difficult for car manufacturers to change production infrastructure in such a short time,” he says. “A lot of action has been postponed until [the car manufacturers] have to,” adds Julia Poliscanova, the clean vehicle director at Transport & Environment. “What they are planning to produce is more or less what they need to achieve their CO2 targets.”

IHS Markit predicts that the number of electric car models available to European buyers will increase from less than 100 currently, to 175 by the end of 2020, according to The Guardian. That number is expected to grow to 330 models in 2025. Bloomberg New Energy Finance sees the UK electric car market grow from 80,000 this year to more than 130,000 next year. LMC Automotive suggests that 540,000 electric cars will be sold in the EU in 2020, more than 200,000 higher than in 2019.

In 2020, the most important range of new electric cars that comes on the market will include the Volkswagen ID.3 in its various configurations starting somewhere this summer. It will be accompanied by the MINI EV, the Opel Corsa-e, and the all-new Fiat 500 electrically designed from the ground up to an EV instead of a converted conventional car. In 2021 the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV built in Germany will arrive.

The increasing interest in electric cars is also causing upward pressure on the EV prices used. Tom Leathes, CEO of Motorway, a British sales platform for used cars, says the market for used EVs is “growing extremely fast.” We expect this segment to grow for at least another 10 years on an annual basis, as the share of electricity in the new car market continues to grow exponentially, “he tells The Guardian.

To get an idea of ​​where the electric car market is going, just think of what happened to microwaves, cell phones, and flat screen TVs. Hold your hat. Things are going to be interesting.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement