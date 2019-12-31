advertisement

31 December 2019

Elon Musk recently did a lot of junk on Twitter when he questioned the “induced question,” a popular theory of urban planning. Although the theory is skeptical, it has been shown that it is true in many different situations. That said, it is also widely misunderstood among environmentalists and urban advocates on Twitter.

Or, as Inigo Montoya says in The Princess Bride: “You keep using that word. I don’t think it means what you think it means. “

The basic concept is solid. On public roads without tolls we have seen that increasing the travel space with new roads and more lanes does not alleviate congestion. Why? Because the wider road allows more traffic, which attracts more traffic, which ultimately leads to congestion not improving after the roads are expanded. The observed costs of driving on the road, including things such as time spent in traffic, decrease as the road gets wider. These lower costs attract more traffic until the costs rise again with new congestion.

Many commentators I have come across see this as an indisputable truth and apply it very widely. However, the problem is that they often apply the theory to situations for which it is not developed, or assume that it proves things that it does not prove.

To really understand this, we must look at what the theory of the induced question is does not cover.

First, the correlation of 1.03 that Duranton and Turner have found (whose article in the October 2011 American Economic Review revealed the modern understanding of induced demand) does not say that there is always a perfect 1-on-1 traffic growth is compared to highway capacity. The national average was 1.03, but places were above and below it. Robert Poole of the Reason Foundation points out that cities that have invested more in road construction have a lower correlation – that is, the new additions have not led to the same saturation of traffic. Although the problem of congestion has not been fully solved, it does show that there are limitations to the applicability of the theory of induced demand (as shown in the upper part of the graph).

Another area where Twitter experts are often mistaken is their assumption that public transport is the answer to congestion. That is a statement that, according to Duranton and Turner, was incorrect. “… we find no evidence that public transportation affects VKT …” says the newspaper (VKT is vehicle kilometers traveled). They constantly point out that adding transit does not remove traffic from the road in any meaningful way.

Another thing that is not taken into account is that an overloaded wider road moves more vehicles than an overloaded narrow road. Although the problem of congestion has not been resolved, the extra journeys have led to a new road that is still taking place and still have benefits for society. Additional economic activity is taking place. Although there is sufficient room for discussion as to whether these benefits outweigh other costs (pollution, road deaths, etc.), there is something that needs to be taken into account.

Finally, the data that support the induced demand are only for highways. Toll roads do not work in the same way, because the economy is different. While the perceived costs of being stuck in traffic are a factor on motorways, toll roads add an extra charge that can vary with the time of day, which can make prices reflect supply and demand. These road additions can alleviate congestion without creating too much new demand to cancel out the benefit (the lower part of the graph in this article visually explains this).

This last point is where we really find that induced demand does not apply to the planned tunnels of the Boring Company. Accessing the extra roads in private tunnels is not free. It has simply not been demonstrated that private toll roads contribute to the induced demand, so it is absurd to apply this to Musk’s idea.

According to the available data, the worst thing that can happen with the Boring Company tunnels is that they can become a “Lexus lane” for rich people to avoid traffic. This only happens if the toll is too expensive. In all other circumstances, except for giving away access for free, they will not contribute to the induced demand.

About the author

Jennifer Sensiba Jennifer Sensiba is a long-time efficient car enthusiast, writer and photographer. She grew up around a transmission workshop and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16, driving a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the Southwest US with her partner, children and animals.

