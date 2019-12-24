advertisement

EAST NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – In the past ten years, fewer and fewer people have made the shopping center an essential stop during the holidays. Shopping online has taken a lot of time.

Many shopping centers change and bring in unconventional tenants. That includes a shopping mall in Schuylkill County.

In Fairlane Village Mall just outside of Pottsville, people adjust to last-minute Christmas shopping while rocking in a batage cage!

“We have always talked about not doing this somewhere, to warm ourselves up for the season to do what we need to do to get ready. We always do it in this great rush in February and March for everyone gets ready all of a sudden. Then you get a week on the field, and it’s over. Your season begins, “said Athletics in Motion Joe Medica owner.

Joe Medica is an old coach and an avid sports fan. He recognized a need in Schuylkill County for an indoor sports facility where athletes in the area can start training and practicing for just about any sport that is played outside.

“It’s a chance for the athletes to sharpen their craft a little and practice batting, pitching, if it’s a sport like football, we have enough room to drill,” Medica added. “So there is enough room to do a little bit of everything except playing the actual game.”

Athletics on Motion opened here last week.

“Teaching my son is the most important thing. Something to do to keep him off the street and keep him busy. We needed something like this. This is great for any sport,” said Ryan Fegley, a father, coach and athlete. .

A company like this is also continuing a trend of shopping centers in our region, changing the way they do business because online shopping is easier and more frequent, which has affected shopping centers such as Fairlane Village.

“Times change, and as times change, you have to change with them. Many national companies go out who were in the mall,” said Rocco Arruzzo, Mall Manager. “The smaller stores in the mall, you still have your anchors, but what do you do now? You go to the family, you go to a family-like Athletics in Motion.”

