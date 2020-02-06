advertisement

In downtown Washington, DC, in a sparkling new building that is still largely uninhabited, an office suite is occupied by a non-profit organization called Acronym, a left-wing digital consulting firm whose mission is to build “modern infrastructure for a new progressive movement”. translating for anyone who doesn’t speak the startup jargon, “infrastructure” basically means code. (In 2014, when Mark Zuckerberg decided that “Moving fast and breaking things up” was too much on the nose, he changed Facebook’s motto to “Moving fast with stable infrastructure.” Three weeks ago, I visited the Acronym office, which is sleek and hypermodern. , decorated with succulents, cheeky pop art and a countdown digital clock until election day. Tara McGowan, founder of Acronym, 34, C.E.O., was holding a large bottle of kombucha and wearing an exhausted expression. In 2012, McGowan worked for Barack Obama’s re-election campaign, producing digital content; in 2016, she was digital director of Priorities U.S.A., a super PAC affiliated with Hillary Clinton. “Many large democratic organizations are indebted to an old model that values ​​traditional media over new media, personal relationships with data, the oligopoly to meritocracy,” she said. “If we are to find more voters where they are – online, on their phones – then we will have to be more risk tolerant and, if you pardon the word, more disruptive.”

McGowan’s disturbance took many forms, some in the face of the public and others more covert. In public, she promised to cover the Internet, especially Facebook and Google, with anti-Trump ads – not this summer after the nomination of a Democratic candidate, but now. (One of these advertisements, which just appeared on Facebook: a photo of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell with the words “END THIS BROMANCE”.) Acronym regularly publishes a newsletter, a podcast and a plethora of streams of social media, all functioning as the equivalent of the emergency siren emoji. “The general elections have been held for months, probably years, online,” she told me. “The problem is that only one team is on the field, and it’s not our team.”

More discreetly, she founded or invested in several spin-off companies. Legally speaking, they are separate entities; in practice, they are all closely linked. One is a political action committee, cleverly named Pacronym, through which McGowan raises funds from donors like Steven Spielberg and Mike Moritz, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist. (She says she plans to raise seventy-five million dollars this electoral cycle, of which she has already won fifty-one million.) Other spinoffs from Acronym include Lockwood Strategy, a for-profit digital consulting company; a voter registration campaign called People’s Power Grab; and Courier Newsroom, which Bloomberg called “a liberal digital spin on local news.” McGowan tweeted a year ago that Acronym “is launching Shadow, a new tech company to build smarter infrastructure for campaigns.” Two months ago, the Iowa Democratic Party hired Shadow to create an app for the next state caucus; instead of calling to report the results over the phone, as they had done for decades, constituency captains reported the results through the app, which was supposed to make the process more efficient. Instead, on Monday evening, the application crashed dramatically, turning what should have been a cycle of news on the contrasting visions of the various candidates into a mixture of confusion and speculation.

advertisement

On Tuesday, as outrage rose, McGowan tried to distance himself from Shadow. In a tweet, she called it “an independent company in which Acronym has invested” and said there were other investors as well. And yet, last week, McGowan said on his podcast that Acronym was “the only investor in Shadow.” Even now, the Acronym website has a prominent link to Shadow, who described his mission as “working to build political power for the progressive movement by creating accessible, user-centric technology products and infrastructure.” (The acronym declined to comment and McGowan did not respond to my requests.)

The people who responded to McGowan’s tweet were not reassured. “Shady stuff,” wrote one of them. “Faked!” Wrote another. It certainly didn’t help that the name of Shadow explicitly invokes obscurity, where the villains of Batman thrive and democracy dies. (One can only assume that Mustache-Twirling Globalists, LLC, has already been taken.) Nor did she escape McGowan’s criticism that she tweeted disdainfully about Bernie Sanders (“bernie n is not the answer “) and enthusiastically about Pete Buttigieg (” 😍 “). In McGowan’s mentions, a few people posted a screenshot of a financial disclosure form showing that as of last July, Shadow had been paid about forty-two thousand dollars by the Buttigieg campaign – a campaign that also uses Greta Carnes, one of McGowan’s former employees, and Michael Halle, McGowan’s husband.

Highlights from President Trump’s State of the Union address.

As a reminder, the complete conspiracy theory looks like this: with Sanders breaking in the Iowa polls, the Democratic Party, or friends of the latter, has signed a contract with an inexplicable and ill-named company for fix the election, either by flying it squarely, or by muddying the waters. To be clear, there is no evidence that the vote count was changed in any way – each caucus site keeps its ballots, which are now being counted – and, although the assumption of the confusion of the waters is more difficult to refute, the simplest explanation, as usual, is incompetence, not co-ordinated betrayal. Yet it is possible that the confusion on Monday evening hurt Sanders’ campaign, intentionally or not. (He seems to have helped the Biden campaign, diverting attention from its disappointing end.) We will soon know if Sanders won the first alignment of the caucus vote; had he done so, and if this fact had been clearly reported, Sanders could have claimed at least one symbolic victory, which could have resulted in an influx of donations. Instead, Buttigieg took advantage of the information vacuum, delivering what amounted to an Obamaesque victory speech. As of this writing, with the end result still unknown, the main article on Slate is titled “How Pete Won”.

I find it hard to believe that Shadow would intentionally fail such a high profile project, possibly permanently damaging many of its employees’ reputations in the process. But the appearance of irregularity is all we need, especially on the Internet, for many people to take refuge in the shadow of mistrust; and widespread confidence in the basic mechanisms of our democracy, to the extent that this confidence still exists, is one of the few forces that hold the country together. In the past, McGowan’s detractors have accused her of using underhanded tactics, or of being “no better than” her most vile political opponents, but equivalence does not tend to hold out. Courier Newsroom, to take an example, is a partisan media company, but that is not fake news. McGowan doesn’t seem rash or sinister enough to intentionally rig an election. On the contrary, she seems to be a techno-utopian with starry eyes, inclined to believe that a wide range of social ills can be cured by another innovation, another series of investments or another application.

.

advertisement