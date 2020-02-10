advertisement

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has warned of the dangers of “identity politics” and has asked Australia’s “closest friend” to work together to defend its democratic values, human rights and diversity, and to stop terrorism.

Widodo made the comments during a speech (pdf) to the Australian Parliament on February 10, signing a lucrative trade deal with Australia.

In a rare speech to both parliament buildings, Widodo celebrated “70 years of friendship between Indonesia and Australia” and thanked the country for its continued support.

“Despite the cultural differences between Indonesia and Australia, we share the same values: heroism; different ethnic groups and tolerance; Democracy and respect for human rights and a commitment to protecting the environment and beyond, ”said Widodo.

Widodo proposed a number of priorities for the Australian-Indonesian relationship, including “defending the values ​​of democracy, human rights, tolerance and diversity – stopping intolerance, stopping xenophobia, stopping radicalism and stopping terrorism”.

“Identity politics must be discouraged in our countries and worldwide, regardless of their religious, ethnic or other identity basis. Identity policy is a threat to democracy, a threat to diversity and a threat to tolerance. These threats become even more topical when exploited for short-term political interests, leading to hatred, fear, and even social conflict, ”he said.

The Indonesian president added that the two countries “must work hard side by side to defend the values ​​of democracy, tolerance and diversity and to prevent a clash of cultures around the world”.

Widodo said the two countries also needed to work together to promote a “free and fair” economic policy, saying that “an open and fair economic system will be beneficial for everyone”.

“Indonesia and Australia must be anchors for development partners in the Pacific region,” he added, “Indonesia understands the development challenges in the Pacific region,” and “as an island nation, Indonesia faces challenges similar to those in the Pacific Pacific region.

“Indonesia and Australia must become real friends for Pacific countries, work together as development partners, address the impacts of climate change, alleviate poverty and social inequality, and create new centers of economic growth in the Pacific region,” said the Indonesian president.

Finally, the two countries must also work together to “protect the environment, achieve sustainable development and reforestation in upstream forest and river areas, prevent forest and land fires, reduce CO2 emissions and develop renewable energies and other greenery Technologies, ”he said.

Elsewhere in his speech, Widodo noted that his country, with the Army Corps of Engineers and the staff of the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency, also provided help to help New South Wales overcome the bushfire crisis, and that teams from both countries Providing help “Currently, possible cooperation for weather change is being discussed.”

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also praised the close ties between the two countries, but noted that “more needs to be done, particularly in economic terms”.

“Together, Australia and Indonesia are motivated by our shared concerns for our region and our shared vision for an open, prosperous Indo-Pacific backed by strong institutions, rules, and norms,” ​​he said.

“By continuing to work together, we can strengthen the region’s resilience and make our population safer and our economy stronger. Our ambitious, comprehensive strategic partnership, which was concluded 18 months ago, gives us the framework for even closer relationships. We now have an action plan to take the next steps in our relationship. “

The eight-year trade agreement aims to strengthen relationships with Australian farmers worth several billion US dollars and will give Australian farmers a substantial boost through lower tariffs and improved access.

Indonesia will agree to import 500,000 tons of grain duty-free, while a lower tariff has been imposed on live cattle, dairy and vegetables. The agreement also provides for Australia to open universities in Indonesia and to consider ways to simplify visa application procedures for Indonesians visiting the country.

Australia’s commodity trade with Indonesia was worth $ 11.8 billion in 2018. Indonesia is the 13th largest trading partner.

