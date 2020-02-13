JAKARTA – Indonesia is pulling in the moves of a Chinese tourist diagnosed with coronavirus after returning from the resort island of Bali, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

The world’s fourth most populous country, with more than 260 million people, is a popular destination for Chinese visitors, but so far no cases have been registered.

Anung Sugihantono, of Indonesia’s health ministry, told Reuters authorities they were checking hotels and other destinations the tourist might have gone to, but no one in Bali had yet been found with coronavirus symptoms.

Another ministry official, Achmad Yurianto, told reporters the tourist was probably infected with public transport in China upon return.

In a statement on the Weibo microblogging site, official media in China’s Anhui province said the tourist, identified only as Jin, traveled from the city of Wuhan – where the epidemic originated – to Bali on January 22 and returned to China on January 28. .

Bali is Indonesia’s main tourism gateway and has already seen 20,000 cancellations, according to the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Indonesia.

Anhui media said the tourist boarded a plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air from Wuhan and returned via a Garuda Indonesia flight to Shanghai.

Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said in a statement that the airline had concluded that passengers and crew aboard the aircraft taken by the tourist were virus-free.

Garuda Indonesia spokesman Ikhsan Rosan said in a statement that the carrier had established and disinfected his plane.

The virus has killed 1,350 people, all but two in China.

Indonesia has banned visitors who have been in China for 14 days and stopped flights. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Jessica Damiana; Editing by Ed Davies and Andrew Cawthorne)