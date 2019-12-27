advertisement

JAKARTA – Indonesia plans to revive a ‘truth and reconciliation’ commission to end human rights abuses, including the killing of hundreds of thousands in 1965, a senior minister told Reuters on Thursday.

A similar commission began work in 2004 to look at abuses such as those during the three-decade rule of the authoritarian ruler, Suharto, whose fall in 1998 began a transition to democracy in the world’s fourth most populous country.

But that commission was overturned following a Constitutional Court ruling against its provision that not all cases should be tried in court.

New Security Minister Mahfud MD told Reuters that a law was being drafted to revive the commission with a provision for parliament to decide if any issues should go to trial.

“It remains the principle that human rights abuses should be tried in court,” he said.

Where there was insufficient evidence, there could still be reconciliation, he said.

Among the 12 cases to be considered would be the 1965 anti-communist pogrom, he said.

Historians and activists say at least 500,000 people were killed by the end of 1965 after then General Suharto seized power after an abortive communist coup. One million and more people were jailed, suspected of being Communists.

Other cases to be investigated include the 2001 West Papua conflict that left four dead and five missing, and student shootings in 1998 amid the unrest that led to Suharto’s downfall.

“What is most important is that the law should bring about closure. Don’t let yourself back down,” said Mahfud, a former senior judge who joined President Joko Widodo’s cabinet in October.

Hadi Sutjipto, coordinator for a group of 1965 pogrom victims or their families, hailed the move as a step towards reconciliation.

“Many of the older victims have died or started dying. They have no revenge, they just want their names restored,” he said.

But retired civil servant Maria Catarina Sumarsih, whose son Wawan was shot dead in late 1998 while helping an injured student, said justice mattered more than reconciliation.

“I don’t think the perpetrators would want to go to the truth and reconciliation commission to say that they committed violations, that they shot Wawan, for example,” Sumarsih said Friday.

“I don’t trust the government, I’ve been lying for 21 years.” (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo & Matthew Tostevin)

