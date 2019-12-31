advertisement

JAKARTA – Indonesia said Monday it had protested in Beijing over the presence of a Chinese guard ship in its territorial waters near the disputed South China Sea, saying it marked a “breach of sovereignty”.

The boat was breached in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of the northern Natuna Islands, Indonesia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. He did not say when the incident happened.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Chinese ambassador to Jakarta and delivered a strong protest over the incident. A diplomatic note of protest has also been sent, “she said.

advertisement

The ambassador will report back to Beijing, but the two sides have decided to maintain good bilateral relations, he said.

Local fishermen saw a Chinese guard ship accompanying fishing boats several times in recent days and then reported what they had seen to the Maritime Safety Agency, media reports said.

Speaking in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China had sovereignty over the Spratly Islands and their waters and that both China and Indonesia have “normal” fishing activities there.

China’s coast guard also conducts regular patrols there, he told a daily news briefing, without directly mentioning the Natuna Islands.

China’s ambassador to Indonesia has already clarified these points to the Indonesian government, Geng added.

Indonesia has no claims on the Spratly Islands, which lie northeast of the Natuna Islands.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its position that the country is a non-claimant state in the South China Sea and that it has no overlapping jurisdiction with China.

However, Jakarta has clashed with Beijing for fishing rights around the Natuna Islands and has also expanded its military presence in the area.

China claims much of the South China Sea, an important trade route believed to contain large quantities of oil and natural gas.

Beijing has been building artificial islands in the area, developments that have troubled members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines – all members of ASEAN – and also Taiwan also have claims at sea. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gareth Jones and Christian Schmollinger)

advertisement