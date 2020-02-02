advertisement

JAKARTA – Indonesia on Sunday banned visitors who have been in China for 14 days for concern about coronavirus after citizens evacuated from Hubei province faced protests by some residents on their return home.

There has been no confirmed case of coronavirus in Indonesia, but neighboring Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside China.

Indonesia will also temporarily suspend flights to and from China’s territory starting Wednesday. It will immediately ban visitors who have been in China for 14 days from entering or crossing, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a televised news conference.

Indonesia’s Lion Air Group has already banned flights to China.

Marsudi also urged Indonesians not to travel to China during the coronavirus epidemic.

In China, the virus has killed 304 people and infected more than 14,000. More than 20 other countries and regions outside China have also reported cases.

Earlier on Sunday, the government flew 243 Indonesians from China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, and quarantined them at a military base on the sparsely populated island of Natuna Besar northwest of Borneo.

Marsudi said a total of 285 people, including the flight crew and the team involved in the evacuation, would have to stay there for 14 days under surveillance.

Although she said everyone had been reported healthy, their presence on the island alarmed some residents.

About 200 people set their tire on fire during a protest Sunday, regional police spokesman Harry Goldenhard said by phone.

“What the government is doing is carefully weighed and planned. The Observatory’s location is far from their homes, about 6km (3.7 miles) away,” he said.

“The virus will not spread,” Goldenhard said. (Editing by Ed Davies, Christopher Cushing, and Frances Kerry)

