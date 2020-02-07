advertisement

Master bedroom in Indigo from Avi Urban in Carrington.

Supplied

Attractive places to gather and connect are essential for a well-designed family home.

It’s the place the family can get to after a day at work or school, or enjoy watching their favorite Netflix series.

People interested in a condo-free home can enjoy such space in Indigo’s large room.

This 1,295-square-foot model is one of the show houses on the Carrington Urban Terraces. Developed by Urban Avi, these cities boast artisan-inspired architecture and Farmhouse models.

The development is at a simple fee, which means – unlike ordinary cities – the buyer owns and is responsible for the exterior of the home and the land on which it is located. As a result, there is no need for a condo board or monthly payments.

The exquisite room of this model combines size and large doses of sunlight.

It measures 15 feet by 12 feet four inches, which is similar to the proportion of fine rooms in single-family homes. This makes for numerous pieces of furniture, a coffee table and ample space to move around.

A substantial window on the front wall and another on a side wall cover this space with natural light.

These windows also increase the energy efficiency of the home. They are designed for low emission, which is a measure of heat loss.









The slick room is part of an open concept design, connecting it to a central kitchen and a rear-view dining area. Its architectural design, however, makes these rooms feel defined. This is especially true in the kitchen, which is boxed by the spaces with which it is encased.

Continuing the theme of calling social spaces is the kitchen-sized island with a dining bar seating four people. This is where people can sit and chat while the last touches are put on for dinner.

The kitchen also features a black tile backtop, soft-sealed doors and stainless steel appliances, including a microwave oven.

Supporting kitchen storage needs is a pantry, and lockers with closed doors and drawers.

The dining area offers quick access to a 90-square-foot patio, which is easy to imagine being used for a morning coffee in the fresh air.

The house has three bedrooms, all on the second floor. With an optional basement development, as seen in the show house, it is possible to add a fourth bedroom.

The two larger bedrooms each have a walk-in closet and are located on the opposite ends of the second floor. Keeping the focus on sunlight, these bedrooms make the most of the bottom unit pattern with windows on multiple walls.

Measuring 11 feet four inches by 10 feet, the master bedroom also has an ensuite with spacious shower and vanity.

Carrington is a planned community master by Genstar Development Co. This 36-acre parcel of land is bordered by Center Street and 144th Avenue N.W. and offers quick access to the Stoney Trail.

DETAILS

MODEL: Indigo is a 1,295-square-foot, three-bedroom flat.

DEVELOPMENT: Carrington urban terraces.

builder: Avi Urban.

Developer: Genstar Development Co

AREA: Carrington is a community northwest of Calgary.

PRICE: This model starts at $ 345,000, including GST.

SCHEDULE: The show houses and presentation center are open 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5pm on weekends and holidays.

instructions: The show houses are located at 20 Carrington Blvd. N.W. To get there, take Country Hills Boulevard on the Stoney Trail, then take Route 14, and turn on Carrington Boulevard.

INFORMATION:aviurban.com

