VICTORIA – Cheering on Indigenous youth rallies in the British Columbia legislature in support of Wetsuweten’s successor chiefs, who oppose a liquefied natural gas pipeline project running through their traditional territories.

The protest comes two days after Indigenous youth occupied a B.C. the government office of the Ministry of Energy and Mining that ended when Victoria police arrested 13 people.

Eighteen-year-old Ta’Kaiya Blaney says she was arrested by police in protest of the ministry, but has yet to be charged.

She says Indigenous youth protects hereditary bosses who protect lands that will ensure the survival of their people.

About 100 people took part in the legislature’s protest demanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan to respect Wetsuwet laws.

Horgan has said the 670-kilometer GasLink Coastal Pipeline project has the approval of selected indigenous courts, provinces and governments along the road and it will be built.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2020.

