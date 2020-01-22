advertisement

A First Nations collective supporting the liquefied natural gas industry in British Columbia says human rights advocates failed to do their studies when they called for a pipeline project to be banned.

The First Nations LNG Alliance has issued open letters to B.C. Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations Committee to End Racial Discrimination over Statements They Made on the Coastal Gas Project

They demanded that the project be halted in the face of opposition from Wet’suwet’s hereditary clan chiefs, who say the project has no authority without their consent.

Both said free, prior and informed consent of all Indigenous groups affected should be given before it is allowed to develop any project.

Coast GasLink has signed agreements with 20 First Nation councils along the 670-kilometer pipeline route but Wet’suwet’en chiefs say that within their territory, those councils only manage small reserves and are the successor bosses who have jurisdiction over a wider area covering 22,000 square kilometers.

Karen Ogen-Toews, Director General of the First Nations Alliance, says in a letter to Commissioner Kasari Govender that the pipeline was approved through a democratic process in which Indigenous people freely participated, and neither the committee nor the commissioner consulted with groups. indigenous supporters before taking a position.

Protesters block B.C. the government building entrance to support the Wet Nation's First Nation

No one could be reached for comment on the UN committee and Govender was not available for an interview Tuesday.

“It is disappointing to see that the input of the First 20 Nations, who have participated extensively over five years in consulting on the pipeline, and who have successfully negotiated agreements with the High Coastal League, is readily rejected by the BC Commission on Rights. of Man, ”says Ogen-Toews in one of the open letters.

Ogen-Toews was elected chief of Wet’suweten’s First Nation, representing 255 members on and off-reserve lands for six years. Wet First Nations covers a smaller area than the Wetsuweten Nation over which hereditary clan chiefs claim authority.

The letter accuses Govender of ignoring the social and economic benefits already realized by workers and communities from the project. More than a third of the project’s work has been completed by indigenous people, and the GasLink Coast has allocated $ 620 million in contracting opportunities to First Nations in the province, he says.

The letter also accuses both the provincial commission and the UN committee of issuing public statements without speaking about the First Nations supporting.

“Both groups know nothing about the importance we have in finding a way to try endlessly to manage poverty, and finding the kind of opportunities for our First Nations people that non-Indigenous people have enjoyed for centuries,” the letter states.

The UN committee also called on the federal government to ban two other major resource projects, the Site C dam and the Trans Mountain pipeline extensions.

Na’mox, a spokesman for Wetsuwet’s hereditary clan chiefs, has said they will never agree to the project.

The chiefs issued an eviction notice to the Coastal Gas League after B.C. The Supreme Court extended an order on December 31 for the company.

The RCMP has established a checkpoint along a logging road that leads to a pipeline workplace, as well as two camps and a small settlement created by supporters of heritage chiefs.

Last year, 14 people were arrested when the RCMP implemented a previous order given to the company.

Canada Press

