advertisement

A local incinerator on January 15 called on Australian state fire officials to “cut red tape” and “get the bush between their toes” as its population begins to assess the damage done to their country after the devastating bushfire season.

On Wednesday, Kelvin Johnson, senior land administration officer for Darkinjung’s Aboriginal Land Council, was allowed to return to the bush in Kulnura, west of Wyong on the New South Wales Central Coast, for the first time after the three to investigate the damage through the region.

advertisement

On January 14, 2020, a blackened bush from the air with new regrowth will be shown in Wytaliba, Australia. The afternoon of November 8, 2019. (Brook Mitchell / Getty Images)

The practitioner, who joined the NSW Rural Fire Brigade in 1997 but left in 2003 and became a practitioner of cultural burns, said that despite the widespread devastation, the region had fared better than others.

Johnson agrees that the country can be managed using native burning and mitigation techniques.

“Science meets cultural burning here. I now only concentrate on setting the country on fire properly. Johnson said.

According to the Australian Walkabout Wildlife Park, cultural incineration is “a traditional practice developed by Aboriginal people to improve the health of the country and its people, and includes incineration (or prevention of incineration) for the health of certain plants and animals.”

He said that current bureaucracy is too strict and that policymakers are being forced to better adjust to the country, although he understands the need to regulate environmental and dangerous fires.

“They prevent you from burning yourself on a property because of an orchard, a tree, or a plant,” he said.

“But then they don’t do anything about it – you can’t reduce the risk. If wildfire gets through, it won’t be discriminated against – everything will be eliminated.

“The environmental assessment process that everyone must adhere to, these safeguards must be in place, but they must understand that there must be another way.”

The practitioner asked policymakers not “just to look at a book you studied at university” but “to go out into the bush, to feel the bush, to get the bush between your toes, to smell.” smell and listen to the sounds. Connect to this bush. “

“This gives you a better understanding of what this bush needs. Not a piece of paper, not a university degree, ”he added.

When Johnson estimated the damage to the bush in Kulnura, he said that “70 percent of the biodiversity in the flora has been lost.” He estimates that it will take 18 to 24 months for the country to recover.

Trees are already beginning to renew, while others have been completely decimated and some 400 years old have been hollowed out.

Regrowth is seen on January 15th, 2020 on trees damaged by bushfire outside of Bateman’s Bay, south of Sydney. (AAP Image / Steven Saphore)

But the practitioner said that the disaster “had to happen to clean the bush because he was so sick out there” and “people saw people coming in certain circles”.

“Everything was already sick. In some places you couldn’t walk 10 meters (the fuel load was so thick), ”he said.

On January 9, the Australian Meteorology Bureau announced that the very positive dipole of the Indian Ocean (IOP), which has been responsible for the country’s hot and dry conditions since September, has now entered a neutral phase with monsoon rains now reaching North Australia.

A shift of another climate driver from the south has also meant that more moisture from the tropics should reach the east coast.

Continue readingThe air over Antarctica is suddenly getting warmer – that is what it means for Australia

However, it added that the hot climatic conditions borne by both climate drivers are likely to continue in the first quarter of 2020, with days “likely to be warmer than average and nighttime likely to be warmer than average”.

With reports from The Australian Associated Press.

advertisement