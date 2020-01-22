advertisement

The studio presented by Dropbox will include video interviews with more than 100 actors and filmmakers from Carey Mulligan to Viggo Mortensen.



IndieWire is proud to announce the return of the IndieWire studio presented by Dropbox at the Sundance Film Festival 2020. The studio on Main Street in the heart of Park City will serve as the hub for dozens of video interviews with some of the festival’s best-known actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers and documentaries.

The IndieWire Studio at Sundance presented by Dropbox is open from Friday, January 24th to Monday, January 27th. Talents for the interviews include Tessa Thompson (“Sylvie’s Love”) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Siempre, Luis”)), Toni Collette (“Dream Horse”), Zazie Beetz (“Nine Days”), Hillary Clinton ( “Hillary”), Justin Simien (“Bad Hair”), Rachel Brosnahan (“Ironbark”), Rebecca Hall (“Night House, Eliza Hittman, Steve Buscemi, Alec Baldwin, Aubrey Plaza, Carrie Brownstein, The Nowhere Inn”), Evan Rachel Wood and Miranda July (“Kajillionaire”), Sienna Miller (“Wander Darkly”), Viggo Mortensen (“Falling”), Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham (“Promising Young Woman”), Ben Whishaw (“Surge”), Julia Garner (“The Assistant”), Carrie Coon and Jude Law (“The Nest”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”) and Alison Brie (“Horse Girl”) and many more.

In addition to the presentation of sponsor Dropbox, sponsors of the IndieWire studio at Sundance also include Adobe, which organizes short interviews with prominent talents with a focus on mentoring and inspiration, and the ACLU, which encourages studio guests to share their social problems most passionately.

IndieWire is also a partner of Canada Goose for three events during the Sundance Film Festival. The first is a dinner on Sunday, January 26th, at which filmmakers make their debut at Sundance 2020.

The second is a live discussion between assistant IndieWire editor Kate Erbland and filmmaker Eliza Hittman (“Never Rarely, Sometimes, Always”) and her breakout star Sidney Flanigan about the premiere of her new film in Sundance’s dramatic US competition.

The third event is a live recording of IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast with IndieWire editor-in-chief and chief critic Eric Kohn, accompanied by deputy editor-in-chief Kate Erbland and senior film critic David Ehrlich. The group will chat in front of a live audience over the first weekend of Sundance 2020, from breakout films to big surprises.

Both the “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always” discussion (12 p.m.) and the Screen Talk Podcast event (1 p.m.) will take place on Monday, January 27, at Canada Goose Base Camp (558 Main Street).

