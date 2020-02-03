advertisement

Closing arguments will be made Monday during the impeachment trial against President Trump.

The whole affair is expected to end on Wednesday. It is at this point that the Senate will vote on his conviction and removal, or on his acquittal.

advertisement

But because Republicans have a majority in the Senate, an acquittal vote is likely.

“It was a group of supporters (BLEEP) in the House,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina. “It continued in the Senate. It will end on Wednesday. The president will be acquitted and it will explode in their faces. “

But in an ironic twist, it is now the Democrats who call the dismissal trial sham after Friday’s Senate vote not to allow witnesses to appear in the trial.

The Senate leader for minorities, Chuck Schumer, called it a “tragedy.”

“America will unfortunately remember that day when the Senate failed to live up to its responsibilities, when the Senate turned away from the truth and accepted a mock trial,” he said.

The Senate is due to hold the final impeachment vote Wednesday at 4 p.m., a day after President Trump’s state of the union address in the House of Representatives.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been chosen to deliver the Democratic response to the President.

advertisement