In the start of the tour, the Indians won the New Zealand Development Team 4-0 earlier.

New Zealand started the game with an offensive note and scored an 11-yard corner early in the first quarter, and this opportunity brilliantly converted Megan Hall into the third minute of play.

India equalized when young Salima Tete became a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the first quarter.

The visitors matched New Zealand in the second and third quarters, but in the last 15 minutes the defensive error was costly to India as they conceded an 11-yard strike and Megan Hull made no mistake at the spot.

January 27, 2020

India’s head coach Sojerd Marijna is disappointed with the result.

“We created enough goals but we were not very effective. New Zealand was very successful in making small changes. They did it well, ”he said.

“It’s not about how many opportunities you create, but how effective you are. New Zealand was stronger today and at first we were struggling with it. But after the first quarter we played much better.

“We made eight shots from goal and four penalty kicks. We are definitely working to be more effective in the upcoming games, ”he added.

On Wednesday (January 29th) India will play again in the third match of the round against New Zealand.

