On January 18 and 19, India’s men’s hockey team will open their campaign against the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League, then India will host Belgium on February 8 and 9, followed by two more home games against Australia on February 22 and 23. to. .

“I think the team has stabilized over the last year, a number of youngsters are very well received by international influence. We have good players that can be tested further in the Hockey League, ”said Manepet.

Bubaneswar and Rurcela to host 2023 men’s hockey world cup

“Although we have maintained our ranking at 55, our consistency will be tested during the Hockey League, where we play top-quality teams like the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia for the first three months of the season,” added the midfielder.

The Indian team will then play away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and Great Britain (May 2 and 3), before returning home to New Zealand on May 23 and 24 before returning to New Zealand. Departure to Argentina on June 5 and 6. In Greece on June 13 and 14 India will play their last match in the Premier League in Spain.

India to host second consecutive men’s hockey second round in 2023

Man preet was delighted that India would host the World Cup response game and said his side would try to double their level of excellence by raising the title to 2023.

“It is the first time that India will host the World Cup response game and it is a matter of great pride. It will also be 75 years after India’s independence in 2023, and it would be incredible if we could increase the celebrations by raising the World Cup title, ”said the skier.

He was also surprised by the fact that the 2023 World Cup will be hosted by a country that is considered a hockey cradle.

“There is no doubt that Kalinga Stadium is one of the best places in the world we have ever played. Not only is the Indian team here keen to play here, but other teams like Belgium and the Netherlands are also enjoying the crowds, the atmosphere and the infrastructure. here, “he said.

“(Besides) This is a great initiative by the Odisha Government and Hockey India. Rurcela and the surrounding area have a rich hockey culture, derived from many of my teammates and senior players. There will be a big event here, such as the World Cup. not only boosting the hockey scene, it will also show the world the true hockey zone of Odisha, ”he added.

